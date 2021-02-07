Girls Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Mound Westonka;10;5-0;7-0
Orono;7;3-1-1;3-2-1
Delano/Rockford;6;3-3;4-4
Holy Family;5;2-0-1;2-3-2
Hutchinson;4;2-5;2-5
Litchfield/DC;2;1-1;3-2
New Prague;2;1-3;1-6-1
Waconia;0;0-4;1-5
Feb. 6 results
Waconia 10, Worthington 4
Mound Westonka 9, Pine City 0
Feb. 5 results
Orono 3, Hutchinson 1
LDC 3, Delano/R 2
Feb. 4 results
Wayzata 2, Holy Family 1
New Prague 3, Bloomington Jefferson 3
Feb. 2 results
Delano/R 5, Hutchinson 1
Chisago Lakes 5, Orono 1
Holy Family 0, Benilde-SM 0
LDC 5, Prairie Center 1
Chaska/Chan 8, New Prague 1
Feb. 1 results
Holy Angels 7, Waconia 0
Orono 3, Hutchinson 1 (Feb. 5)
Orono …….…. 0 1 2
Hutchinson … 1 0 0
First period: H—Maddy Seifert (Jolynn Hauan) 12:08
Second period: O—Kaeli Koopman (Kailey Niccum, Alexa Niccum) 3:17
Third period: O—Iyla Ryskamp 8:54, SH; O—Kailey Niccum (Koopman) 16:27, EN
PP: Hutch 0/3; Or 0/1
Shots: Hutch 11 (6-2-3); Or 50 (11-22-17)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 32/34; Or—Celia Dahl 10/11
Holy Family 9, Hutchinson 1 (Feb. 2)
Hutchinson … 0 0 1
Delano/Roc … 1 1 3
First period: D—Kendall Hassler (Kayleigh Olson) 6:15
Second period: D—Kylee Heinzen (Sydney Stansberry) 13:05
Third period: D—Ava Reierson (Mary Beth Kivisto) 0:35; D—Brooklyn Gillette 10:53; D—Kivisto (Stansberry) 16:07; H—Maddy Seifert 16:57
PP: Hutch 0/2; Del 0/0
Shots: Hutch 29 (6-7-16); Del 34 (14-9-11)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 29/34; Del—Kayla Simonson 28/29
Boys Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Orono;10;5-1;5-1
Hutchinson;7;3-2-1;3-2-1
Mound Westonka;7;3-2-1;3-3-2
Holy Family;4;2-0;4-2
Delano/Rockford;4;2-4;3-5
Litchfield/DC;4;1-1-2;4-1-2
New Prague;2;1-3;1-5
Waconia;2;1-5;1-6
Feb. 6 results
Orono 3, Hutchinson 0
Holy Family 5, Blake 1
Little Falls 3, Mound Westonka 2
Delano 7, LDC 1
Feb. 5 results
Mound Westonka 7, New Prague 4
Feb. 4 results
SW Christian 5, Waconia 3
Feb. 2 results
Hutchinson 3, LDC 3
Orono 8, Waconia 5
Breck 4, Delano 3
Orono 3, Hutchinson 0 (Feb. 6)
Hutchinson … 0 0 0
Orono ……….. 2 0 1
First period: O—Patrick Grady (Bradley Walker, Kelsen Evenson) 13:07; O—Josh Heller (Connor Lang, Wyatt Dixon) 13:33
Second period: No goals
Third period: O—Thomas Rohrer (Jamie Bazil) 16:14, EN
PP: Hutch 0/3; Or 0/3
Shots: Hutch 24 (8-11-5); Or 34 (16-13-5)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 31/33; Or—Brock Peyton 24/24
Hutchinson 3, Litchfield/DC 3 (Feb. 2)
Litchfield/DC … 1 0 2 0
Hutchinson .…. 0 1 2 0
First period: L—Ryan Schutz (Grant Grochow, Gavin Hanson) 9:59
Second period: H—Mitchell Piehl (Ty Glaser, Logan Winn) 3:56
Third period: H—Brady Knorr (Joey Croatt) 3:29; H—Knorr (KK Starrett, Croatt) 3:56; L—Keyton Johnson (Grochow) 4:11; L—Logan Benson (Mason Schroeder) 6:54, PP
Overtime: No goals
PP: Hutch 0/3; LDC 1/1
Shots: Hutch 35 (4-14-12-5); LDC 32 (5-11-14-2)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 29/32; LCD—Darby Halonen 32/35
Girls Basketball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Orono;5-0;5-1
Waconia;4-0;6-0
Jordan;2-2;5-2
Holy Family;2-2;3-3
Hutchinson;2-2;4-2
Delano;1-3;2-6
Mound Westonka;1-3;1-4
New Prague;0-5;0-7
Feb. 5 results
Hutchinson 88, Holy Family 82
Orono 57, Delano 43
Waconia 77, Jordan 47
Mound Westonka 70, New Prague 58
Feb. 2 results
Orono 78, Hutchinson 72
Delano 53, Mound Westonka 52
Waconia 80, New Prague 38
Holy Family 74, Jordan 69
Hutchinson 88, Holy Family 82 (Feb. 5)
Hutchinson … 37 51
Holy Family … 45 37
Points: Karissa Korson 9, Aaliyah Flores 6, Alyssa Stamer 22, Chloe Peterson 9, Savannah Schlueter 12, Avery Watzke 3, Aubrey Brunkhorst 3, Brynn Beffert 24
Rebounds: Korson 4, Flores 6, Stamer 6, Schlueter 1, Beffert 10, Brunkhorst 5
Assists: Korson 6, Stamer 6, Peterson 1, Schlueter 4, Brunkhorst 2, Beffert 2
Steals: Korson 3, Flores 1, Stamer 2, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 2
Blocks: Stamer 1, Schlueter 1
Waconia 68, Hutchinson 58 (Feb. 2)
Orono ….……. 30 48
Hutchinson … 39 33
Points: Karissa Korson 17, Alyssa Stamer 22, Chloe Peterson 5, Savannah Schlueter 6, Brynn Beffert 16, Aubrey Brunkhorst 6
Rebounds: Stamer 6, Peterson 4, Schlueter 1, Allison Wright 1, Brunkhorst 5, Sarah Bassler 1, Beffert 6
Assists: Stamer 5, Peterson 4, Schlueter 2, Brunkhorst 2, Beffert 2
Steals: Korson 1, Stamer 4, Schlueter 3, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 2
Blocks: Stamer 1
Boys Basketball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Mound Westonka;4-0;4-2
Orono;4-1;4-2
Jordan;2-2;4-3
Waconia;2-2;4-2
Holy Family;2-3;3-4
Hutchinson;2-3;2-5
Delano;1-3;5-3
New Prague;1-4;1-5
Feb. 5 results
Hutchinson 69, Holy Family 64
Orono 71, Delano 51
Waconia 58, Jordan 55
Feb. 4 results
Mound Westonka 53, New Prague 42
Feb. 2 results
Orono 76, Hutchinson 71
Mound Westonka 64, Delano 47
Holy Family 57, Jordan 55
Waconia 40, New Prague 30
Hutchinson 69, Holy Family 64 (Feb. 5)
Holy Family … 31 33
Hutchinson … 25 44
Points: Devon Verhasselt 5, Carson Hutton 6, Billy Marquardt 2, Sam Starke 8, Brayden Johnson 10, Colin Nagel 9, Sam Rensch 23, Aaron Elliott 6
Rebounds: Marquardt 4, Starke 4, Johnson 4, Nagel 1, Rensch 9, Elliott 6, Nolan Prokosch 1
Assists: Verhasselt 2, Hutton 3, Marquardt 4, Starke 1, Johnson 2, Nagel 1, Rensch 3, Elliott 1, Prokosch 1
Steals: Marquardt 1, Johnson 1, Rensch 1
Blocks: Hutton 1, Johnson 3, Rensch 1
Orono 76, Hutchinson 71 (Feb. 2)
Hutchinson … 33 38
Orono ……….. 37 39
Points: Devon Verhasselt 2, Carson Hutton 2, Billy Marquardt 15, Sam Starke 11, Brayden Johnson 14, Colin Nagel 7, Sam Rensch 30
Rebounds: Verhasselt 1, Hutton 2, Starke 2, Johnson 6, Nagel 4, Rensch 14, Aaron Elliott 4
Assists: Verhasselt 1, Hutton 4, Marquardt 5, Starke 2, Johnson 1, Nagel 1, Rensch 4
Steals: Verhasselt 2, Hutton 1, Marquardt 3, Rensch 6
Blocks: Verhasselt 1, Johnson 1
Wrestling
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Hutchinson;1-0;7-4
New Prague;0-0;10-2
Waconia;0-0;12-2
Delano;1-1;6-9
Orono;0-1;3-5
Feb. 6 results
Waconia 45, Rogers 27
STMA 43, Waconia 18
Feb. 5 results
Watertown-Mayer 40, Hutchinson 21
Delano 56, Orono 15
Feb. 4 results
Delano 43, Rosemount 33
Delano 58, Henry Sibley 15
Waconia 64, Mound Westonka 10
Watertown-Mayer 40, Hutchinson 21 (Feb. 5)
106: Max Martin (H) 2-0 dec. over Parker Jackson … 113: Eli Hamberger (WM) 4-0 dec. over Riley Bipes … 120: Aaron Bury (WM) 15-3 maj. dec. over Simon Schmitz … 126: Treyton Card (H) 6-4 dec. over Jonah Hamberger … 132: Austin Gabbert (WM) won forfeit … 138: Parker Peterson (H) 6-5 dec. over Jaden Palmer … 145: Bryce Burkett (WM) pinned ay Rickertsen at 1:32 … 152: Patrick Duske (WM) pinned Eddie Tristan at 3:40 … 160: Riley Gill (H) 13-1 maj. dec. over Steven Duske … 170: Cale Luthens (H) 16-1 tech fall over Tanner Burmeister … 182: Jackson Drahos (WM) pinned Cameron Mielke at 1:43 … 195: Hayden VanderVoort 7-1 dec. over Ashton Congdon … 220: Hunter Stein (WM) 6-2 dec. over Brady Andersen … 285: Jason Fenske (WM) pinned Riley Carrigan at 0:13
Dance
Sauk Rapids Invite (Feb. 6)
High kick: 1. Forest Lake (4), 2. Sauk Rapids-Rice (7), 3. Delano (8.5), 4. St. Michael-Albertville (9), 5. Hutchinson (14.5), 6. Duluth East (18), 7. Bemidji (22), 8. Moorhead (23)
Jazz: 1. St. Michael Albertville (5), 2. Forest Lake (7), 3. Sauk Rapids-Rice (10), 4. Delano (12), 5. Duluth East (14), 6. Hutchinson (15.5), 7. Bemidji (22), 8. Moorhead (23)
Hutchinson Invite (Jan. 30)
High kick: 1. Orono (3), 2. Delano (7), 3. Belle Plaine (9), 4. Hutchinson (12), 5. Marshall (12), 6. New Ulm (19), 7. Litchfield (20), 8. Fairmont (23.5)
Jazz: 1. Orono (3), 2. Belle Plain (9), 3. Hutchinson (10), 4. Marshall (10), 5. Delano (12.5), 6. New Ulm (18)