Girls Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Mound Westonka;10;5-0;7-0
Delano/Rockford;8;4-3;5-5
Holy Family;7;3-0-1;3-4-2
Orono;7;3-1-1;4-2-1
Hutchinson;4;2-5;3-5
Litchfield/DC;2;1-2;3-4
New Prague;2;1-3;1-6-1
Waconia;0;0-5;2-6
Feb. 11 results
Holy Family 14, Waconia 2
Delano 3, LDC 1
Feb. 10 results
Orono 19, Visitation 0
Feb. 9 results
Hutchinson 2, Willmar 1
Blake 2, Holy Family 0
South St. Paul 4, Delano/R 0
River Lakes 6, LDC 1
Waconia 3, Rochester Lourdes 2
Hutchinson 2, Willmar 1 (Feb. 9)
Willmar …….. 1 0 0
Hutchinson … 0 2 0
First period: W—Bailey Olson (Ashley Larson, Madison Garberding) 0:22
Second period: H—Ellie Petersen (Jolynn Hauan) 11:02; H—Addie Longie (Hailee Martin, Erin White) 16:05
Third period: No goals
PP: Hutch 0/1; Will 0/0
Shots: Hutch 19 (2-11-6); Will 44 (15-6-23)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 43/44; Will—Halle Mortensen 17/19
Boys Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Orono;12;6-1;5-2
Hutchinson;9;4-2-1;5-2-1
Mound Westonka;7;3-3-1;4-4-2
Delano/Rockford;6;3-4;4-6
Holy Family;4;2-0;5-2-1
New Prague;4;2-4;2-6
Litchfield/DC;4;1-2-2;4-2-2
Waconia;2;1-6;2-7
Feb. 13 results
Mound Westonka 6, North Branch 4
Holy Family 3, St. Thomas Academy 3
Mahtomedi 3, Delano 0
Feb. 12 results
Hutchinson 3, New Prague 1
Feb. 11 results
Waconia 7, Hopkins 5
Mahtomedi 2, Orono 1
Feb. 9 results
Hutchinson 6, Willmar 0
Delano 7, Mound Westonka 2
Orono 5, LDC 1
New Prague 5, Waconia 1
Holy Family 7, STMA 1
Hutchinson 3, New Prague 1 (Feb. 12)
Hutchinson …. 1 0 2
New Prague … 0 1 0
First period: H—Ty Glaser (Tristan Hoppe) 8:48, PP
Second period: NP—Owen Wilkins (Connor Blair) 14:42
Third period: H—Joey Croatt (KK Starrett) 15:15; H—Cam Longie (Starrett) 16:41, PP/EN
PP: Hutch 2/4; NP 0/1
Shots: Hutch 29 (14-8-7); NP 13 (4-4-5)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 12/13; NP—Carter Puente 26/28
Hutchinson 6, Willmar 0 (Feb. 9)
Hutchinson … 0 4 2
Willmar …….. 0 0 0
First period: No goals
Second period: H—KK Starrett (Ty Glaser, Brady Knorr); H—Knorr (Glaser Starrett); H—Mitchell Piehl (Logan Hoppe); H—Knorr (Starrett, Glaser)
Third period: H—Piehl (Knorr), SH; H—Starrett (Knorr)
PP: Hutch 0/0; Will 0/0
Shots: Hutch 42 (19-13-10); Will 22 (8-9-5)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 22/22; Will—Gavin Steinwand 36/42
Girls Basketball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Orono;7-0;7-1
Waconia;6-0;8-0
Hutchinson;4-2;6-2
Jordan;3-3;6-3
Holy Family;3-3;4-4
Delano;1-5;2-8
Mound Westonka;1-5;1-6
New Prague;0-7;0-9
Feb. 12 results
Hutchinson 66, New Prague 46
Orono 61, Jordan 54
Holy Family 77, Delano 60
Waconia 87, Mound Westonka 35
Feb. 9 results
Hutchinson 61, Delano 51
Jordan 61, Mound Westonka 31
Orono 71, New Prague 62
Waconia 98, Holy Family 68
Hutchinson 66, New Prague 46 (Feb. 12)
Hutchinson … 31 35
Holy Family … 23 23
Points: Karissa Korson 18, Aaliyah Flores 3, Alyssa Stamer 27, Chloe Peterson 8, Savannah Schlueter 2, Elsie Broersma 1, Brynn Beffert 7
Rebounds: Korson 5, Flores 1, Stamer 12, Peterson 6, Schlueter 3, Avery Watzke 2, Aubrey Brunkhorst 6, Sarah Bassler 2, Tori Kosters 1, Beffert 11
Assists: Stamer 7, Schlueter 2, Brunkhorst 2, Beffert 2
Steals: Korson 1, Stamer 4, Peterson 1, Schlueter 1, Beffert 2
Blocks: Stamer 3, Peterson 1, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 1
Hutchinson 61, Delano 51 (Feb. 9)
Delano ….……. 28 23
Hutchinson … 25 36
Points: Karissa Korson 17, Alyssa Stamer 2, Alyssa Stamer 14, Chloe Peterson 9, Savannah Schlueter 5, Avery Watzke 3, Brynn Beffert 10, Aubrey Brunkhorst 1
Rebounds: Korson 6, Flores 4, Stamer 9, Peterson 2, Watzke 1, Brunkhorst 2, Beffert 6
Assists: Korson 1, Flores 1, Stamer 2, Peterson 1, Schlueter 1, Watzke 1, Wright 1, Beffert 2
Steals: Korson 5, Flores 2, Stamer 1, Peterson 3, Schlueter 1, Beffert 3
Blocks: Beffert 1
Boys Basketball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Orono;6-1;6-2
Mound Westonka;5-0;5-2
Waconia;3-2;5-2
Delano;3-3;7-3
Hutchinson;3-4;3-6
Jordan;2-4;4-5
Holy Family;2-5;3-6
New Prague;1-6;1-7
Feb. 13 results
Hutchinson 44, New Prague 39
Feb. 12 results
Delano 60, Holy Family 46
Orono 85, Jordan 73
Mound Westonka 59, Waconia 56
Feb. 9 results
Delano 45, Hutchinson 43
Mound Westonka 73, Jordan 67
Waconia 55, Holy Family 50
Orono 51, New Prague 44
Hutchinson 44, New Prague 39 (Feb. 5)
New Prague … 20 19
Hutchinson … 25 19
Points: Devon Verhasselt 10, Carson Hutton 3, Billy Marquardt 7, Sam Starke 6, Brayden Johnson 8, Sam Rensch 10
Rebounds: Verhasselt 4, Hutton 1, Marquardt 2, Starke 1, Johnson 3, Colin Nagel 2, Rensch 6, Aaron Elliott 2, Nolan Prokosch 1
Assists: Verhasselt 3, Hutton 1, Marquardt 4, Nagel 1, Rensch 1, Prokosch 1
Steals: Verhasselt 1, Marquardt 1, Starke 1, Nagel 1, Rensch 1, Elliott 1
Blocks: Hutton 1, Johnson 2, Rensch 1
Delano 45, Hutchinson 43 (Feb. 9)
Hutchinson … 21 22
Delano ……….. 15 30
Points: Devon Verhasselt 5, Billy Marquardt 4, Sam Starke 2, Brayden Johnson 9, Colin Nagel 2, Sam Rensch 17, Aaron Elliott 4
Rebounds: Verhasselt 3, Carson Hutton 1, Starke 2, Johnson 4, Nagel 2, Rensch 11, Elliott 2
Assists: Verhasselt 1, Hutton 2, Marquardt 1, Starke 2, Nagel 1, Rensch 1
Steals: Marquardt 1, Rensch 2
Blocks: Johnson 2, Nagel 2
Wrestling
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Hutchinson;1-0;10-5
New Prague;0-0;10-2
Waconia;0-0;15-3
Delano;1-1;7-11
Orono;0-1;4-8
Feb. 13 results
Hutchinson 37, St. Cloud Tech 20
Tri-City United 47, Hutchinson 17
Mounds View 58, Orono 15
Eastview 60, Orono 15
Stillwater 52, Waconia 15
Waconia 48, Lakeville North 27
Feb. 12 results
Delano 54, Paynesville 27
MAHACA 42, Delano 27
Big Lake 58, Orono 18
Orono 49, Champlin Park 24
Feb. 11 results
Eastview 44, Delano 31
Waconia 48, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/WWG 12
Waconia 50, Marshall 24
Feb. 9 results
Hutchinson 36, GSL 33
Hutchinson 78, New Century Academy 0
Tri-City United 47, Hutchinson 17 (Feb. 13)
106: Ayden Balma (TC) 12-2 maj. dec. over Max Martin … 113: Riley Skluzacek (TC) 9-5 dec. over Raydon Bipes … 120: Chris Johnson (TC) pinned Simon Schmitz at 2:59 … 126: Treyton Card (H) 10-0 maj. dec. over Zach Balma … 132: Brant Lemieux (TC) 10-4 dec. over Michael Hahn … 138: Cole Franek (TC) 8-4 dec. over Parker Peterson … 145: Carter O’Malley (TC) pinned Jay Rickertsen at 2:12 … 152: Caleb Whipps (TC) pinned Eddie Tristan at 1:08 … 160: Caden O’Malley (TC) pinned Riley Gill at 1:54 … 170: Cale Luthens (H) 9-0 maj. dec. over Marco Reyes … 182: Brody Rud (TC) pinned Cameron Mielke at 0:37 … 195: Brady Andersen (H) 2-1 dec. over Tegan Determan … 220: Riley O’Malley (TC) 12-3 maj. dec. over Hayden VadnerVoort … 285: Riley Carrigan (H) pinned Dalton Horejsi at 0:38
Hutchinson 37, St. Cloud Tech 20 (Feb. 13)
106: Max Martin (H) pinned Noah Neuman at 1:27 … 113: Raydon Bipes (H) pinned Jesus Ruiz at 5:40 … 120: Tanner Hugg (ST) 6-3 dec. over Simon Schmitz … 126: Jaxon Kenning (ST) 8-2 dec. over Treyton Card … 132: Mahamat Hissein (ST) 24-10 maj. dec. over Michael Hahn … 138: Parker Peterson (H) 4-3 dec. over Nick Hamak … 145: Jay Rickertsen (H) 10-2 maj. dec. over Aidian Orth … 152: Eddie Tristan (H) 12-5 dec. over Koda Nelson … 160: Riley Gill (H) 5-3 dec. over Andy Johnson … 170: Cale Luthens (H) pinned Logan Lunceford at 0:27 … 182: Cody Brott (ST) 9-1 maj. dec. over Brady Andersen … 195: Sutton Kenning (ST) pinned Cameron Mielke at 3:19 … 220: Hayden VanderVoort (H) 6-2 dec. over Tucker Hugg … 285: Riley Carrigan (H) 6-2 dec. over Patrick Njoya
Hutchinson 78, New Century Academy 0 (Feb. 9)
113: Raydon Bipes (H) won forfeit … 120: Simon Schmitz (H) won forfeit … 126: Treyton Card (H) won forfeit … 132: Nolan McGraw (H) won forfeit … 138: Parker Peterson (H) won forfeit … 145: Michael Hahn (H) pinned Elijah Hausladen at 3:19 … 152: Jay Rickertsen (H) won forfeit … 160: Eddie Tristan (H) won forfeit … 170: Riley Gill (H) won forfeit … 182: Cale Luthens (H) won forfeit … 195: Brady Andersen (H) won forfeit … 220: Hayden VanderVoort (H) won forfeit … 285: Riley Carrigan (H) pinned Elijah Jarrell at 1:32
Hutchinson 36, Glencoe-SL 33 (Feb. 9)
106: Raydon Bipes (H) pinned Brody Ruschmeier at 4:28 … 113: Max Martin (H) pinned Dylan Bargmann at 0:59 … 120: Simon Schmitz (H) 5-1 dec. over Kyle Hagen … 126: Treyton Card (H) won forfeit … 132: Dawson Meyer (GSL) won forfeit … 138: Carter Ruschmeier (G) 8-6 dec. over Parker Peterson … 145: Jace Cacka (G) pinned Michael Hahn at 2:47 … 152: Zachary Voelz (G) pinned Jay Rickertsen at 2:56 … 160: Eddie Tristan (H) 5-4 dec. over Logan Lambrecht … 170: Keegan Lemke (G) 11-9 dec. over Riley Gill … 182: Cale Luthens (H) pinned Aaron Higgins at 1:12 … 195: Hayden VanderVoort won forfeit … 220: Carter Ziegler (G) 6-4 dec. over Brady Andersen … 285: Marco Iracheta (G) pinned Riley Carrigan at 1:11
Dance
St. Cloud Apollo Invite (Feb. 13)
High kick: 1. Minnetonka (3.5), 2. St. Cloud Cathedral (6.5), 3. Hutchinson (9), 4. Belle Plaine (11.5), 5. Marshall (16), 6. Waconia (17), 7. St. Cloud Apollo (21), 8. South St. Paul (24), 9. Osseo (27), 10. Rockford (30)
Jazz: 1. Minnetonka (6), 2. Belle Plaine (7.5), 3. St. Cloud Cathedral (8), 4. Hutchinson (12.5), 5. Waconia (13), 6. St. Cloud Apollo (17.5), 7. Marshall (19), 8. South St. Paul (24), 9. Osseo (27)
WCC Jazz Competition (Feb. 12)
Jazz: 1. Mound Westonka (5), 2. Orono (5), 3. New Prague (9), 4. Hutchinson (13.5), 5. Delano (15.5), 6. Waconia (16)
Boys Swimming and Diving
Hutchinson 58, Orono 44 (Feb. 11)
Hutchinson 84, Mound Westonka 12 (Feb. 11)
200 medley relay: 1. Hutch A (Conner Hogan, Noah Tague, Tristin Nelsen, Dane Thovson) 1:43.60; 3. Hutch B (Anthony Witte, Charlie Jenum, Ethan Field, Alex Oestreich) 1:52.28
200 freestyle: 1. Josh Johnston (MW) 1:48.86; 2. Matthew Olberg 1:55.54; 3. Riley Yerks 1:58.90
200 IM: 1. Noah Tague (H) 2:04.91; 4. Ethan Field 2:20.61
50 freestyle: 1. Conner Hogan (H) 21.91; 4. Tristin Nelsen 23.88
Diving: 1. Alex Oestreich (H) 214.55; 2. Cameron Wagner 196.7
100 butterfly: 1. Josh Johnston (MW) 53.9; 2. Tristin Nelsen 57.18; 5. Alex Oestreich 59.59
100 freestyle: 1. Henry Luetmer (O) 50.71; 3. Matthew Olberg 51.6; 4. Dane Thovson 54.65
500 freestyle: 1. Kaden Starcznksi (O) 5:14.21; 2. Riley Yerks 5:18.4; 3. Carter Johnson 5:31.83
200 free relay: 1. Hutch A (Dane Thovson, Conner Hogan, Noah Tague, Matthew Olberg) 1:33.13; 3. Hutch B (Charlie Jenum, Ethan Field, Jackson Kramer, Riley Yerks) 1:40.88
100 backstroke: 1. Conner Hogan (H) 55.99; 3. Anthony Witte 1:03.52
100 breaststroke: 1. Noah Tague (H0 1:03.5; 4. Charlie Jenum 1:11.75
400 free relay: 1. Orono A (Henry Luetmer, Walter Royal, Vasili Nicklow, John Fort) 3:31.99; 2. Hutch A (Dane Thovson, Riley Yerks, Tristin Nelsen, Matthew Olberg) 3:33.51; 3. Hutch B (Jackson Kramer, Carter Johnson, Alex Oestreich, Max Einck) 3:44.49