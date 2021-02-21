Girls Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Orono;11;5-1-1;6-2-1
Mound Westonka;10;5-0;8-0
Delano/Rockford;8;4-4;5-7
Holy Family;7;3-0-1;5-4-2
Hutchinson;6;3-5;4-6
New Prague;5;2-3-1;2-6-2
Litchfield/DC;2;1-4;3-6
Waconia;1;0-6-1;2-7-1
Feb. 20 results
Hutchinson 3, LDC 1
Holy Family 4, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Mound Westonka 2, South St. Paul
Feb. 19 results
Orono 5, Waconia 0
New Prague 2, Delano 1
Feb. 18 results
Orono 11, LDC 0
Holy Family 8, Princeton 0
Feb. 16 results
New Ulm 4, Hutchinson 3
New Prague 1, Waconia 1
Buffalo 4, Delano/R 1
Hutchinson 3, Litchfield/DC 1 (Feb. 20)
Litchfield/DC … 0 0 1
Hutchinson ….. 3 0 0
First period: H—Miranda Piehl (Morgan Briggman) 2:27; H—Maddy Seifert 9:33; H—Seifert (Ellie Petersen) 14:39
Second period: No goals
Third period: LDC—Lydia Niemela 2:09
PP: Hutch 0/2; LDC 0/3
Shots: Hutch 33 (16-8-9); LDC 21 (7-5-9)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 20/21; LDC—Avery Stilwell 30/33
New Ulm 4, Hutchinson 3 (Feb. 16)
Hutchinson … 0 2 1
New Ulm ……. 3 0 1
First period: N—Julia Helget 4:39; N—Malorie Anderson (Evie Sellner) 5:43; N—Maddi O’Connor 9:12
Second period: H—Ellie Petersen (Jolynn Hauan, Paige Telecky) 14:13; H—Erin White (Miranda Piehl) 15:42
Third period: N—Brooke Arneson (Julia Helget) 0:12; H—Maddy Seifert 5:33
PP: Hutch 0/2; NU 0/2
Shots: Hutch 18 (4-7-7); NU 26 (12-6-8)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 22/26; NU—Ava Brennan 15/18
Boys Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Orono;14;7-1;7-3
Hutchinson;11;5-3-1;6-3-1
Delano/Rockford;8;4-4;6-6
Mound Westonka;7;3-3-1;4-4-2
Holy Family;6;3-0;6-3-1
New Prague;4;2-5;2-8
Litchfield/DC;4;1-3-2;5-3-2
Waconia;2;1-7;2-9
Feb. 20 results
Delano 4, Bloomington Jefferson 1
LDC 5, Bloomington Kennedy 1
Feb. 19 results
Holy Family 8, Hutchinson 2
Feb. 18 results
Orono 6, New Prague 1
Delano 7, Waconia 0
Feb. 17 results
Hill-Murray 6, Holy Family 0
Feb. 16 results
Hutchinson 5, LDC 4
Minneapolis 3, Orono 1
Chaska 4, New Prague 0
Chanhassen 10, Waconia 3
Holy Family 8, Hutchinson 2 (Feb. 19)
Holy Family … 2 4 2
Hutchinson … 0 1 1
First period: HF—Parker Osborn (Bishop Schugel, Nick Strand) 4:26; HF—Jacob McPartland (Ben Reddan, Charlie Lindberg) 9:16
Second period: HF—Reddan (Jake Cameron, Grant Limke) 3:25; HF—Lindberg (Marc Lund) 5:18; H—Cam Longie (KK Starrett, Tristan Hoppe) 6:00, PP; HF—Osborn (Nick Blood) 9:31; HF—Blood (Strand, Keyan Schugel) 12:32
Third period: HF—Lund (Luke Roelofs, McPartland) 10:00; H—Charlie Renner 14:03; HF—Limke (Cameron, McPartland) 14:29
PP: Hutch 1/4; HF 0/1
Shots: Hutch 20 (2-13-5); HF 51 (24-14-13)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 32/38, Griffin Telecky 11/13; HF—Jake Olson 18/20
Hutchinson 5, LDC 4 (Feb. 16)
Hutchinson ….. 4 0 1
Litchfield/DC … 1 1 2
First period: H—Ty Glaser (Tristan Hoppe, KK Starrett) 6:31, PP; H—Starrett (Joey Croatt, Gavin Hutchins) 10:33; LDC—Keyton Johnson (Gavyn Lund) 10:52; H—Brady Knorr 11:54; H—Knorr (Croatt, Starrett) 14:05
Second period: LDC—Lund (Ryan Schutz) 5:58
Third period: LDC—Logan Benson (Grant Grochow) 3:26, PP; LDC—Daniel Estrada (Keyton Johnson) 6:42; H—Knorr (Starrett, Glaser) 13:28
PP: Hutch 1/2; LDC 1/3
Shots: Hutch 33 (12-14-7); LDC 28 (6-15-7)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 24/28; LDC—Darby Halonen 28/33
Girls Basketball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Waconia;8-0;10-0
Orono;8-1;8-2
Holy Family;5-3;6-4
Hutchinson;5-3;7-3
Jordan;4-4;7-4
Delano;2-6;3-9
Mound Westonka;1-7;1-8
New Prague;0-9;0-11
Feb. 19 results
Waconia 73, Hutchinson 71
Orono 77, Mound Westonka 47
Holy Family 75, New Prague 68
Feb. 18 results
Jordan 52, Delano 46
Feb. 16 results
Hutchinson 71, Jordan 60
Delano 59, New Prague 50
Waconia 98, Orono 75
Holy Family 56, Mound Westonka 46
Waconia 73, Hutchinson 71 (Feb. 19)
Hutchinson … 29 33 9
Waconia …….. 31 31 11
Points: Karissa Korson 2, Aaliyah Flores 2, Alyssa Stamer 32, Chloe Peterson 12, Savannah Schlueter 6, Brynn Beffert 17
Rebounds: Korson 3, Stamer 9, Peterson 7, Schlueter 2, Allison Wright 1, Aubrey Brunkhorst 4, Beffert 9
Assists: Korson 7, Stamer 2, Peterson 4, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 1
Steals: Korson 1, Stamer 3, Peterson 1, Beffert 1
Blocks: Peterson 1
Hutchinson 71, Jordan 60 (Feb. 16)
Jordan ….……. 15 45
Hutchinson … 33 38
Points: Karissa Korson 16, Aaliyah Flores 2, Alyssa Stamer 11, Chloe Peterson 4, Savannah Schlueter 5, Brynn Beffert 27, Aubrey Brunkhorst 6
Rebounds: Korson 5, Flores 3, Stamer 12, Peterson 5, Schlueter 1, Avery Watzke 1, Brunkhorst 3, Beffert 9
Assists: Korson 4, Flores 1, Peterson 5, Brunkhorst 2, Beffert 4
Steals: Korson 2, Stamer 2, Schlueter 1, Brunkhorst 1
Blocks: Beffert 3, Stamer 2
Boys Basketball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Mound Westonka;8-0;8-2
Orono;6-3;6-4
Waconia;5-3;7-3
Delano;4-4;8-4
Hutchinson;4-5;4-7
Jordan;3-5;5-6
Holy Family;3-6;4-7
New Prague;1-8;1-9
Feb. 19 results
Waconia 63, Hutchinson 61
Mound Westonka 64, Orono 56
Holy Family 64, New Prague 43
Feb. 18 results
Jordan 50, Delano 43
Feb. 16 results
Hutchinson 84, Jordan 82
Delano 55, New Prague 52
Mound Westonka 68, Holy Family 59
Waconia 77, Orono 67
Waconia 63, Hutchinson 61 (Feb. 19)
Waconia ….… 28 20
Hutchinson … 41 35
Points: Zach Kuseske 5, Devon Verhasselt 15, Billy Marquardt 8, Brayden Johnson 13, Colin Nagel 4, Sam Rensch 10, Aaron Elliott 6
Rebounds: Kuseske 2, Verhasselt 4, Carson Hutton 3, Marquardt 6, Sam Starke 3, Aiden Erickson 1, Johnson 9, Colin Nagel 2, Rensch 5, Aaron Elliott 2
Assists: Kuseske 1, Hutton 1, Marquardt 7, Starke 2, Johnson 1, Nagel 1, Rensch 1
Steals: Kuseske 1, Verhasselt 1, Marquardt 1, Johnson 2, Rensch 2, Elliott 1
Blocks: Johnson 1, Rensch 1
Hutchinson 84, Jordan 82 (Feb. 16)
Hutchinson … 37 33 7 7
Jordan ……….. 33 37 7 5
Points: Devon Verhasselt 6, Billy Marquardt 12, Sam Starke 3, Brayden Johnson 34, Colin Nagel 7, Sam Rensch 21, Aaron Elliott 1
Rebounds: Verhasselt 7, Carson Hutton 2, Marquardt 2, Starke 3, Johnson 4, Nagel 5, Rensch 4, Elliott 2
Assists: Verhasselt 2, Hutton 4, Marquardt 2, Starke 2, Johnson 1, Nagel 1, Rensch 4, Elliott 2
Steals: Hutton 1, Marquardt 3, Johnson 1, Nagel 1, Rensch 1, Elliott 3
Blocks: Johnson 1, Rensch 1
Wrestling
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Waconia;1-0;16-3
New Prague;1-0;13-2
Hutchinson;1-1;10-8
Delano;1-1;9-11
Orono;0-2;4-10
Feb. 20 results
Marshall 37, Hutchinson 29
Big Lake 57, Hutchinson 21
New Prague 34, Scott West 32
New Prague 36, Owatonna 32
Totino-Grace 45, Orono 27
Feb. 19 results
New Prague 51, Hutchinson 18
Delano 42, EVW 37
Feb. 18 results
Delano 48, Mound 33
Waconia 63, Orono 10
Big Lake 57, Hutchinson 21 (Feb. 20)
106: Cash Stortz (BL) pinned Max Martin at 5:06 … 113: Cash Sixberry (BL) pinned Raydon Bipes at 0:24 … 120: Christian Noble (BL) pinned Simon Schmitz at 0:27 … 126: Nolan Reiter (BL) pinned Nolan McGraw at 2:03 … 132: Zach Smith (BL) 10-6 dec. over Treyton Card … 138: Luke Schumacher (BL) pinned Parker Peterson at 0:50 … 145: Dillon Browen (BL) pinned Jay Rickertsen at 1:26 … 152: Johnathon Murphy (BL) pinned Eddie Tristan at 1:08 … 160: Riley Gill (H) 8-4 dec. over Tyler Dehmer … 170: Eli Kirtz (H) won forfeit … 182: Cale Luthens (H) pinned Alex Hanrahan at 0:59 … 195: Brett Bordwell (BL) pinned Brady Andersen at 2:30 … 220: Hayden VanderVoort (H) pinned Jeremy Phyle at 2:51 … 285: Kane Lapointe (BL) pinned Riley Carrigan at 5:11
Marshall 45, Hutchinson 30 (Feb. 20)
106: Max Martin (H) 5-1 dec. over Brayden Ust … 113: Drew Chandler (M) pinned Raydon Bipes at 3:05 … 120: Brett Regnier (M) 10-0 maj. dec. over Simon Schmitz … 126: Treyton Card (H) 6-2 dec. over Christian Vlaminck … 132: Dylan Louwagie (M) pinned Nolan McGraw at 0:27 … 138: Tate Condezo (M) pinned Michael Hahn at 6:16 … 145: Parker Peterson (H) 4-0 dec. over Josh Kraft … 152: Jay Rickertsen (H) pinned Lukas Stelter at 2:59 … 160: Tucker Fiene (M) 6-1 dec. over Eddie Tristan … 170: Riley Gill (H) pinned Mitchell Bouwman at 1:30 … 182: Cale Luthens (H) 20-5 tech fall over Cole Felcyn … 195: Hayden VanderVoort (H) 1-0 dec. over Spencer Wambeke … 220: Grant Louwagie (M) pinned Brady Andersen at 2:23 … 285: Keiton Walerius (M) pinned Riley Carrigan at 4:47
New Prague 51, Hutchinson 18 (Feb. 19)
106: Max Martin (H) 8-3 dec. over Lawson Eller … 113: Brady Westall (NP) 10-0 maj. dec. over Raydon Bipes … 120: Evan Farley (NP) 15-0 tech fall over Simon Schmitz … 126: Koy Buesgens (NP) pinned Treyton Card at 5:52 … 132: Colton Bornholdt (NP) pinned Michael Hahn at 1:42 … 138: Luke Dorweiler (NP) 9-2 dec. over Parker Peterson … 145: Nick Novak (NP) pinned Jay Rickertsen at 3:15 … 152: Joey Novak (NP) pinned Eddie Tristan at 2:08 … 160: Jacob Vaughan (NP) 7-4 dec. over Riley Gill … 170: Cale Luthens (H) pinned Thomas Ott at 0:30 … 182: Brady Andersen (H) pinned Ben Prochaska at 1:54 … 195: Hayden VanderVoort (H) 11-4 dec. over Carson Bittner … 220: Alex Gregory (NP) won forfeit … 285: Evan Andersen (NP) pinned Riley Carrigan at 4:24
Dance
WCC Championship (Feb. 20)
High kick: 1. New Prague (5), 2. Orono (5.5), 3. Mound Westonka (7.5), 4. Hutchinson (13), 5. Waconia (16), 6. Delano (17)
Jazz: 1. Mound Westonka (4), 2. Orono (5), 3. New Prague (11), 4. Waconia (11), 5. Hutchinson (15), 6. Delano (15.5)
Boys Swimming and Diving
Hutchinson 90, DC/Litchfield (Feb. 18)
200 medley relay: 1. Hutch A (Conner Hogan, Noah Tague, Tristin Nelsen, Riley Yerks) 1:44.97; 2. Hutch B (Anthony Witte, Charlie Jenum, Ethan Field, Dane Thovson) 1:52.03
200 freestyle: 1. Hogan (H) 1:50.05; 2. Matthew Olberg 1:53.76; 3. Riley Yerks 1:59.4
200 IM: 1. Logan Christopherson (DCL) 2:18.5; 2. Carter Johnson 2:21.0; 3. Theo Lakovic 2:21.59; 6. Grant Kosek 2:28.55
50 freestyle: 1. Alex Oestreich 23.54; 2. Tristin Nelsen 23.87; 5. Cameron Wagner 26.91
Diving: 1. Alex Oestreich (H) 227.5; 2. Cameron Wagner 206.95
100 butterfly: 1. Conner Hogan 52.7; 2. Noah Tague 55.27; 5. Carter Johnson 1:10.28
100 freestyle: 1. Jackson Kramer 55.33; 2. Ethan Field 55.88; 3. Charlie Jenum 56.64
500 freestyle: 1. Matthew Olberg 5:11.41; 2. Dane Thovson 5:24.95; 3. Max Einck 5:25.31
200 free relay: EX—Hutch A (Noah Tague, Tristin Nelsen, Alex Oestreich, Matthew Olberg) 1:34.24; Hutch B (Ethan Field, Max Einck, Jackson Kramer, Dane Thovson) 1:42.78; Hutch C (Carter Johnson, Moore, Theo Lakovic, Cameron Wagner) 1:47.47
100 backstroke: EX—Tristin Nelsen 1:00.49; Anthony Witte 1:01.82; Riley Yerks 1:03.72
100 breaststroke: EX—Grant Kosek 1:09.84; Charlie Jenum 1:09.88; Ethan Field 1:15.15
400 free relay: EX—Hutch A (Hogan, Yerks, Oestreich, Olberg) 3:31.10; Hutch B (Tague, Einck, Kramer, Thovson) 3:41.98; Hutch C (Wagner, Lakovic, Witte, Johnson) 3:55.54