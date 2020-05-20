Dragon basketball has been at the heart of Litchfield athletics since the team's inaugural season way back in the early 1900's.
There have been many great players come through the program. Some have went on to have success at the next level, while some went on to excel at a different sport.
However this records list does come with an asterisk, the only numbers on record are from 1989, John Carlson Sr. first year coaching, to present. So, there will undoubtedly be some names left off the list, but this is what we have at the moment.
A big emphasis in the program over the last 25 years has been versatility. Being adept in the fundamentals, dribble, pass, shoot, and a lot of the players on the record list could do it all.
I broke down the records by era that the players were instead of bouncing around between each category.
The championship runs
The late 90s, early 2000s teams are some of, if not the most, dominant teams in school history and maybe even state history. We all know the story of them getting close in '99 before breaking through in 2000 and 2002 and 2003. The team was spearheaded by the Patten brothers, Mike and Chris, and also the Carlson brothers, Alex and John.
Together, they dominate the tops of the records list on both career and single-season numbers.
Alex Carlson was one of the leaders on these teams, and he was the one that would really set the tone for the rest of the team. Carlson is the school's all-time leading scorer with 1807 points. Although he was a five-year starter, that didn't make him any less skilled. He was nominated for Mr. Basketball in his senior year.
Carlson also holds the schools records for career steals (384), 3-pointers made (279), second in assists (568), and fourth in blocks (72) and total rebounds (551). A player who could truly do it all.
“Alex played everywhere,” current Dragon head coach Matt Draeger said. “He played from point guard to forward, he actually played center a little bit when we needed him to. He was a very complete player. Alex made everyone on the floor better.”
Carlson's brother John, former NFL tight end, may not have had quite the statistical success as his older brother, but his teams shared more success. John led both the 2002 and 2003 teams to state titles, all while recording the second-most points in school history with 1672 and is the all-time leading rebounder with 974.
John got his points a lot different than Alex. John was physically more dominant than the guy that was lining up next to him and would just out-athlete them.
“He had some go-to moves inside,” Draeger said. “He was a very explosive athlete, but he was skilled too.”
The other athletic family on the team was the Patten's, Mike, Chris, and Joe. All three brothers were all together for just one season in 2000.
Mike owns the top-two single-season scoring marks with 552 that he scored in 2000 and 532 he scored in 2001. His 1373 career points is good for fourth place in school history.
Both Mike and Joe excelled at being 3&D players. Both are in the top-five for 3-pointers made, Mike is third with 192 and Joe fifth with 157. The brothers are also second and third in career steals, Joe with 200 and Mike with 198.
“Mike was super quick and would pick up balls in the passing lanes,” Draeger said of his defense. “I think a lot of it came out of the system we played.”
Similarly, Joe and Chris are third and fourth in career assists with 479 and 407.
The early 2000's Dragon teams will go down in Litchfield athletics lore forever. It will be a long time before there is a team as dominant as them.
Owen Boerema best Litchfield player since Carlson?
Of the players in the 2010's, there has been no one better than Owen Boerema.
The 2019 Litchfield graduate entered the record book in many categories once his career came to an end. Boerema became the third leading scorer in school history with 1616 points, his sophomore and senior seasons are third and fourth for single-season scoring as well. Also in his senior campaign, Boerema set the school record for 2-point percentage by making 69 percent of his shots inside the arc. Which is nearly unheard of from the guard/forward position.
“He started out as a younger kid shooting a lot of 3's,” Draeger said. “As he got older and stronger, he started to develop a pull-up game and off the dibble game. He was also a very difficult matchup for people because he could score from anywhere.”
Boerema is fourth in career 3-pointers made (182) and percentage (40.7). Along with that, he was also fearless about crashing the glass because his 577 rebounds is good for third all-time. Just another solid all-around player in Litchfield history.
Perhaps the best shooter in school history is Zach Whitchurch. He is second all-time in 3-pointers made with 239, but Whitchurch holds the record for best 3-point percentage, making 44.3 percent of his outside shots.
The lefty was a catch-and-shoot shooter with a quick release and could get his shot off from anywhere.
“Everyone on our team knew he was our shooter,” Draeger said. “So everyone would get (Whitchurch) the ball when he was open. That's the constant with all of our good teams is they realize people's strengths and they were able to get people there.”
Whitchurch's teammate, Zach Kinny was the main person feeding him the ball during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Kinny was another player who could score, pass, and rebound. He is a 1,000 point scorer with 1,088 points. He is second all-time in total rebounds with 690 and is the school's leader in assists with 584 dimes.
“Kinny was like Alex (Carlson), he never scored a lot in one season, but he was essential to our team success,” Draeger said.
There are definitely many names that we missed with this list considering that the stats only go up until 1989. There were great players that come before 1989, but there are no files of those records for now.
But looking back at the records, the most interesting thing is that the individual records come from teams that had success together.
“It's amazing how that all works,” Draeger said. “You have a bunch of good players on state tournament teams. The majority of the list is kids from successful teams or state teams. That's the fun part as a coach, is to have success as a team.”