Anglers will find a variety of changes in the 2020 Minnesota fishing regulations booklet, including new possession and length limits on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border waters of the Mississippi River. This is the first comprehensive update of regulations on the Mississippi River border waters in nearly 70 years.
The new border waters possession and length limits for most game fish species went into effect March 1, and were developed based on decades of biological data, as well as substantial public input during 2018 and 2019.
The new regulations for the Mississippi River border waters and Lake Pepin include lower possession limits, and changes to some length limits, for walleye and sauger, northern pike, channel and flathead catfish, shovelnose sturgeon, crappie, sunfish, yellow perch, and white and yellow bass.
The changes are proactive measures that will help both states manage the effects that changing river conditions, invasive species and increased angling effectiveness have on fish. Wisconsin has approved identical regulations that into effect April 1. Some examples include:
- Walleye and sauger limit has decreased from 6 to 4.
- Crappie, sunfish, and yellow perch limit has decreased from 25 to 15 each.
- White and yellow bass limit has decreased from 25 to 10.
Page 7 of Minnesota's new regulations book highlights changes for 2020 throughout the state, including:
- The 40 inch minimum length limit for northern pike in Eighth, Ninth and Tenth Crow Wing lakes (Hubbard County) and Mitchell Lake (Crow Wing County) has changed to a 24-36 inch protected slot, with only one over 36 inches allowed and a possession limit of three.
- The catch and release regulations for largemouth bass on Turtle Lake (Ramsey County) have changed to a 14-20 inch protected slot, with only one over 20 inches allowed.
- The 12-20 inch protected slot limit for smallmouth bass on Turtle Lake (Itasca County) has changed to a 14-20 inch protected slot, with only one over 20 inches allowed.
NEW SPECIAL REGULATIONS
- The possession limits for walleye on Green Lake (Kandiyohi County), Horseshoe and Minnewawa lakes (Aitkin County) have been reduced to three.
- The possession limit for black crappie in Mound Lake (Todd County) has been reduced to five.
For more information, visit dnr.state.mn.us and anywhere Minnesota fishing licenses are sold.