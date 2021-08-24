Echo Family Dental
"Our office has a sense of 'family' among our team members. It isn't just a place to go to work, everyone is so caring and kind. Our work can be challenging at times, but we can do it with a sense of humor."
Wendy Bargmann, financial coordinator
Guardian In Home Health & Security
"The staff at Guardian are amazing to work with, and the teamwork demonstrated is wonderful"
- Katie Andrews, caregiver
Guardian In Home Health & Security
"Small, family-owned home-health agency that treats its clients and caregivers better than any company I've worked for! I work with a great group of owners, managers and caregivers who provide gold-standard service to our clients!"
- Samantha Hertell, hiring manager
Aveyron Homes
"The overall atmosphere is so encouraging and positive that it's been quite some time since I've been excited to go to work and be part of an awesome, uplifting team and have the honor of being part of the lives of the clients we serve!"
- Brittany Daak, employee
Aveyron Homes
"The freedom of my schedule is a major plus. The pay is great. My coworkers are great. The office people are fun. The clients I work with are incredible!"
- Connie Olson, employee
Culver's of Hutchinson
"Great environment, lots of opportunities, free Ridgewater classes scholarships."
- Emmie Johnson, crew member
Culver's of Hutchinson
"Great atmosphere."
- Thomas Bratsch, crew member
Citizens Bank & Trust Co.
"Citizens Bank is a great place to work because they have been involved with the Hutchinson community for 135 years. They encourage their employees to be involved with the community also. They promote from within the company and treat everyone like family."
- Robyn Lawson, teller operations
New Discoveries Montessori Academy
"Everyone works as a team, from the principal to the paras. They make learning fun and the look on the children's faces when they get it is so rewarding. When they suggest a technique that works better for that child and it works, it's amazing. They don't make you feel inadequate but good about yourself, and the vibe in the classroom is of tranquility. It makes you want to come to work every day."
- Glynda Vollrath, paraprofessional
Lutheran Social Services
"LSS treats their employees with respect and appreciation. They recognize the work we do in the individuals' lives is important and vital to their lives. They advocate for better wages for us through government funding. They listen to our concerns and suggestions and acknowledge the struggles we have been facing as essential workers through this pandemic."
- Deb Pearson, employee