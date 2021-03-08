Girls Hockey

Wright County Conference

;Pts;Conf;Overall

Holy Family;22;5-0-1;10-4-2

Mound Westonka;16;8-1;11-2

Orono;14;6-1-1;8-5-1

Delano/Rockford;12;6-5;8-8

Hutchinson;10;5-6;6-9

New Prague;5;2-4-1;2-7-2

Litchfield/DC;2;1-7;3-10

Waconia;1;0-9-1;3-10-1

March 6 results

Dodge County 5, Hutchinson 0

Warroad 4, Orono 1

New Ulm 2, LDC 0

Delano 2, Hastings 0

March 5 results

Holy Family 3

Mound Westonka 4, Delano 0

March 4 results

Orono 9, Waconia 1

Holy Family 3, Dodge County 1

March 3 results

Mound Westonka 4, Hutchinson 3

Minnetonka 3, Orono 0

March 2 results

Hutchinson 3, LDC 1

Delano 2, Waconia 0

March 1 results

Holy Family 4, Mound Westonka 0

Dodge County 5, Hutchinson 0 (March 6)

Dodge County … 1 3 1

Hutchinson ……… 0 0 0

First period: DC—Katelyn Courteau (Lyndi Schubert, Anna Braun) 1:56, PP

Second period: DC—Halle Determan 7:50; DC—McKenna Freerksen 8:40; DC—Freerksen (Braun, Courteau) 11:45

Third period: DC—Nevaeh Trihey (Eliza Dinatale) 2:41

PP: Hutch 0/2; DC 1/2

Shots: Hutch 19 (7-9-3); DC 33 (9-9-15)

Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 28/33; DC—Sky Huhges 19/19

Mound Westonka 4, Hutchinson 3 (March 3)

Mound W …… 3 0 1

Hutchinson … 1 1 1

First period: MW—Sydney Leonard (Ellie Schmid, Camryn Hargreaves) 8:22; H—Maddy Seifert (Lily Docken, Hailee Martin) 14:16; MW—Greer Hardacre (Sage Finck, Brooke Pioske) 14:30; MW—Emily Wendorf (Leonard) 16:00

Second period: H—Paige Telecky 14:59

Third period: MW—Pioske (Leonard) 3:40; H—Seifert (Hailee Martin) 12:36, PP

PP: Hutch 1/2; MW 0/0

Shots: Hutch 19 (7-6-6); MW 43 (16-12-15)

Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 39/43; MW—Callie Nelson 16/19

Hutchinson 3, Litchfield/DC 1 (March 2)

Hutchinson … 1 0 2

Waconia ……. 0 0 1

First period: H—Maddy Seifert 2:21

Second period: No goals

Third period: H—Ellie Campbell (Seifert, Hailee Martin) 3:52; LDC—Cassy Justison (Lauren Block) 15:20; H—Campbell (Seifert Martin) 16:14

PP: Hutch 0/2; LDC 0/2

Shots: Hutch 38 (7-10-5); LDC 22 (7-10-5)

Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 21/22; LDC—Avery Stilwell 35/38

Boys Hockey

Wright County Conference

;Pts;Conf;Overall

Holy Family;26;7-0;10-3-1

Delano/Rockford;17;7-4-1;9-6-1

Orono;16;8-3;8-6

Hutchinson;16;7-3-2;9-4-2

Mound Westonka;11;5-5-1;6-7-2

Litchfield/DC;6;2-5-2;7-6-2

New Prague;4;2-8;2-13

Waconia;2;1-11;2-13

March 6 results

SW Christian 3, Hutchinson 2

LDC 10, Redwood Valley 0

Chanhassen 7, Mound Westonka 4

Delano 8, Orono 2

Hopkins 6, New Prague 3

March 4 results

Hutchinson 2, Delano 2

Holy Family 3, Mound Westonka 1

LDC 2, New Prague 1

Orono 6, Waconia 2

March 2 results

Hutchinson 5, Waconia 2

Mound Westonka 5, Orono 2

Holy Family 4, LDC 0

Delano 6, New Prague 0

SW Christian 3, Hutchinson 2 (March 6)

SW Christian … 1 2 0

Hutchinson …… 1 1 0

First period: SW—Brady Anderson 8:29; H—Brady Knorr (Mitchell Piehl, Alex Staples) 12:29

Second period: SW—Caleb Bendell (Cullen O’Connell, Truman Haugen) 8:35; H—T.J. Tydlacka (Riley Anderson, Alex Staples) 10:20; SW—Joey Michelizzi (Brody Hardacre) 16:00

Third period: No goals

PP: Hutch 0/2; SW 0/2

Shots: Hutch 19 (6-5-8); SW 34 (10-15-9)

Saves: H—Austin Hagen 31/34; SW—Isaac Haugen 17/19

Hutchinson 2, Delano 2 (March 4)

Delano ……… 0 2 0 0

Hutchinson … 1 1 0 0

First period: H—KK Starrett (Cam Longie) 11:20

Second period: D—Trevor Oja (Jesse Peterson) 0:56; D—Cole Schmidt 13:38; H—Charlie Renner (Riley Anderson) 15:44

Third period: No goals

Overtime period: No goals

PP: Hutch 0/1; Del 0/1

Shots: Hutch 18 (6-4-4-4); Del 32 (4-11-10-7)

Saves: H—Austin Hagen 30/32; Del—Thomas Huotari 16/18

Hutchinson 5, Waconia 2 (March 2)

Waconia ……. 1 0 1

Hutchinson … 1 1 3

First period: W—Chase Holcomb (Danny Appelgren) 0:36, PP; H—Charlie Renner (Alex Staples) 13:37

Second period: H—Mitchell Piehl (Brady Knorr, A.J. Ladwig) 14:58

Third period: H—Knorr (Ladwig, Piehl) 2:24; H—T.J. Tydlacka (Riley Anderson, Piehl) 7:57, PP; H—Piehl (Renner) 14:12; W—Joe Painter (Brett Siddons, Chase Mielke) 14:25

PP: Hutch 1/2; Wac 1/2

Shots: Hutch 37 (14-11-12); Wac 19 (10-5-4)

Saves: H—Austin Hagen 17/19; Wac—Garrett Isaacson 32/37

Girls Basketball

Wright County Conference East

;Conf;Overall

Waconia;12-0;14-1

Orono;10-1;11-3

Hutchinson;8-4;11-4

Jordan;7-5;10-5

Holy Family;5-6;6-8

Delano;3-9;4-12

New Prague;1-11;1-14

Mound Westonka;1-11;2-12

March 6 results

Hutchinson 56, Norwood YA 48

Mound Westonka 77, Minneapolis Roosevelt 57

March 5 results

Hutchinson 72, Delano 55

Jordan 72, Mound Westonka 33

Orono 68, Monticello 38

Waconia 80, Holy Family 44

Chanhassen 77, New Prague 40

March 4 results

Marshall 67, Waconia 60

March 2 results

Hutchinson 76, Holy Family 51

Orono 59, Delano 46

Waconia 72, Jordan 69

New Prague 70, Mound Westonka 56

Hutchinson 56, Norwood YA 48 (March 6)

Norwood YA … 26 22

Hutchinson …. 40 16

Points: Karissa Korson 10, Aaliyah Flores 3, Alyssa Stamer 5, Chloe Peterson 3, Savannah Schlueter 19, Aubrey Brunkhorst 2, Sarah Bassler 1, Brynn Beffert 13

Rebounds: Korson 9, Flores 1, Stamer 5, Peterson 5, Schlueter 2, Brunkhorst 7, Beffert 14

Assists: Korson 5, Flores 1, Stamer 2, Peterson 2, Avery Watzke 1, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 1

Steals: Korson 3, Stamer 4, Peterson 3, Schlueter 1, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 1

Blocks: Korson 1, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 1

Hutchinson 72, Delano 55 (March 5)

Hutchinson … 27 45

Delano ........ 28 27

Points: Karissa Korson 17, Aaliyah Flores 2, Alyssa Stamer 23, Chloe Peterson 12, Savannah Schlueter 7, Brynn Beffert 11

Rebounds: Korson 4, Stamer 4, Peterson 2, Allison Wright 1, Aubrey Brunkhorst 2, Beffert 4

Assists: Korson 3, Stamer 8, Peterson 1, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 1

Steals: Korson 8, Stamer 5, Beffert 3

Blocks: None

Hutchinson 76, Holy Family 51 (March 2)

Holy Family … 30 21

Hutchinson …. 48 28

Points: Karissa Korson 26, Aaliyah Flores 3, Alyssa Stamer 20, Chloe Peterson 7, Savannah Schlueter 2, Allison Wright 3, Sarah Bassler 3, Tori Koster 1, Brynn Beffert 11

Rebounds: Korson 2, Flores 3, Swift 1, Stamer 5, Peterson 7, Schlueter 4, Avery Watzke 4, Elsie Broersma 1, Wright 5, Aubrey Brunkhorst 4, Bassler 1, Emily Chatfield 1, Beffert 7

Assists: Korson 3, Stamer 3, Peterson 3, Brunkhorst 2, Beffert 4

Steals: Korson 3, Stamer 3, Peterson 1, Brunkhorst 1, Bassler 1, Chatfield 1

Blocks: Stamer 1, Bassler 1

Boys Basketball

Wright County Conference East

;Conf;Overall

Mound Westonka;11-1;12-3

Waconia;7-4;9-5

Delano;7-5;11-5

Orono;6-5;8-7

Jordan;5-7;7-8

Hutchinson;5-7;6-9

Holy Family;3-7;5-9

New Prague;2-10;4-11

March 6 results

New Prague 63, Hastings 62

Mound Westonka 75, SW Christian 63

Hopkins 60, Orono 40

March 5 results

Delano 66, Hutchinson 48

March 4 results

Mound Westonka 65, Jordan 61

Waseca 77, Waconia 62

New Prague 71, Northfield 61

Orono 68, Monticello 49

March 2 results

New Prague 59, Mound Westonka 51

Waconia 65, Jordan 58

Delano 60, Orono 49

Benilde-SM 76, Holy Family 56

March 1 results

Hutchinson 72, St. Peter 63

Delano 66, Hutchinson 48 (March 5)

Delano ….….. 32 34

Hutchinson … 28 20

Points: Zach Kuseske 11, Devon Verhasselt 6, Carson Hutton 1, Billy Marquardt 2, Sam Starke 3, Brayden Johnson 6, Sam Rensch 9, Aaron Elliott 9, Levi Teetzel 1

Rebounds: Kuseske 6, Verhasselt 2, Hutton 2, Marquardt 1, Johnson 1, Colin Nagel 1, Rensch 5, Elliott 3, Verhasselt 1, Teetzel 1, Nolan Prokosch 2

Assists: Kuseske 1, Hutton 3, Marquardt 3, Rensch 1, Elliott 1

Steals: Kuseske 1, Verhasselt 1, Hutton 2, Rensch 1, Elliott 1

Blocks: Starke 1, Johnson 1, Elliott 1

Hutchinson 72, St. Peter 63 (Feb. 26)

Hutchinson … 34 38

St. Peter ….… 34 29

Points: Zach Kuseske 8, Devon Verhasselt 15, Carson Hutton 6, Billy Marquardt 8, Brayden Johnson 13, Colin Nagel 2, Sam Rensch 14, Aaron Elliott 6

Rebounds: Kuseske 2, Verhasselt 3, Hutton 3, Marquardt 2, Johnson 4, Nagel 1, Rensch 15, Elliott 5

Assists: Kuseske 1, Verhasselt 2, Hutton 2, Marquardt 2, Johnson 3, Nagel 1, Rensch 2, Elliott 1

Steals: Kuseske 1, Verhasselt 2, Johnson 1, Rensch 2

Blocks: Johnson 3, Rensch 2

Wrestling

Wright County Conference East

;Conf;Overall

Waconia;2-0;22-5

New Prague;2-0;21-3

Hutchinson/BLHS;2-1;16-12

Delano;1-2;13-16

Orono;0-4;9-14

March 6 results

Hutchinson 33, TMB/WWG 31

Worthington 35, Hutchinson 34

Mound Westonka 62, Orono 15

Orono 54, Richfield 12

Waconia 34, DC/Litchfield 25

Forest Lake 33, Waconia 28

March 5 results

Hutchinson 48, Paynesville 15

ACGC 58, Hutchinson 12

BBE 54, Delano 12

Becker 51, Delano 15

March 4 results

St. Peter 49, Hutchinson/BLHS 21

Hutchinson/BLHS 52, Eden Valley-W 30

New Prague 50, Orono 30

New Prague 53, Irondale 21

Delano 75, Rockford 3

Rogers 38, Delano 29

Waconia 42, Annandale/ML 27

Waconia 41, Watertown-M/ML 21

March 3 results

New Prague 49, Prior Lake 19

Orono 60, Minneapolis North 6

Orono 60, Bloomington Kennedy 24

