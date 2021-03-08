Girls Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Holy Family;22;5-0-1;10-4-2
Mound Westonka;16;8-1;11-2
Orono;14;6-1-1;8-5-1
Delano/Rockford;12;6-5;8-8
Hutchinson;10;5-6;6-9
New Prague;5;2-4-1;2-7-2
Litchfield/DC;2;1-7;3-10
Waconia;1;0-9-1;3-10-1
March 6 results
Dodge County 5, Hutchinson 0
Warroad 4, Orono 1
New Ulm 2, LDC 0
Delano 2, Hastings 0
March 5 results
Holy Family 3
Mound Westonka 4, Delano 0
March 4 results
Orono 9, Waconia 1
Holy Family 3, Dodge County 1
March 3 results
Mound Westonka 4, Hutchinson 3
Minnetonka 3, Orono 0
March 2 results
Hutchinson 3, LDC 1
Delano 2, Waconia 0
March 1 results
Holy Family 4, Mound Westonka 0
Dodge County 5, Hutchinson 0 (March 6)
Dodge County … 1 3 1
Hutchinson ……… 0 0 0
First period: DC—Katelyn Courteau (Lyndi Schubert, Anna Braun) 1:56, PP
Second period: DC—Halle Determan 7:50; DC—McKenna Freerksen 8:40; DC—Freerksen (Braun, Courteau) 11:45
Third period: DC—Nevaeh Trihey (Eliza Dinatale) 2:41
PP: Hutch 0/2; DC 1/2
Shots: Hutch 19 (7-9-3); DC 33 (9-9-15)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 28/33; DC—Sky Huhges 19/19
Mound Westonka 4, Hutchinson 3 (March 3)
Mound W …… 3 0 1
Hutchinson … 1 1 1
First period: MW—Sydney Leonard (Ellie Schmid, Camryn Hargreaves) 8:22; H—Maddy Seifert (Lily Docken, Hailee Martin) 14:16; MW—Greer Hardacre (Sage Finck, Brooke Pioske) 14:30; MW—Emily Wendorf (Leonard) 16:00
Second period: H—Paige Telecky 14:59
Third period: MW—Pioske (Leonard) 3:40; H—Seifert (Hailee Martin) 12:36, PP
PP: Hutch 1/2; MW 0/0
Shots: Hutch 19 (7-6-6); MW 43 (16-12-15)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 39/43; MW—Callie Nelson 16/19
Hutchinson 3, Litchfield/DC 1 (March 2)
Hutchinson … 1 0 2
Waconia ……. 0 0 1
First period: H—Maddy Seifert 2:21
Second period: No goals
Third period: H—Ellie Campbell (Seifert, Hailee Martin) 3:52; LDC—Cassy Justison (Lauren Block) 15:20; H—Campbell (Seifert Martin) 16:14
PP: Hutch 0/2; LDC 0/2
Shots: Hutch 38 (7-10-5); LDC 22 (7-10-5)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 21/22; LDC—Avery Stilwell 35/38
Boys Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Holy Family;26;7-0;10-3-1
Delano/Rockford;17;7-4-1;9-6-1
Orono;16;8-3;8-6
Hutchinson;16;7-3-2;9-4-2
Mound Westonka;11;5-5-1;6-7-2
Litchfield/DC;6;2-5-2;7-6-2
New Prague;4;2-8;2-13
Waconia;2;1-11;2-13
March 6 results
SW Christian 3, Hutchinson 2
LDC 10, Redwood Valley 0
Chanhassen 7, Mound Westonka 4
Delano 8, Orono 2
Hopkins 6, New Prague 3
March 4 results
Hutchinson 2, Delano 2
Holy Family 3, Mound Westonka 1
LDC 2, New Prague 1
Orono 6, Waconia 2
March 2 results
Hutchinson 5, Waconia 2
Mound Westonka 5, Orono 2
Holy Family 4, LDC 0
Delano 6, New Prague 0
SW Christian 3, Hutchinson 2 (March 6)
SW Christian … 1 2 0
Hutchinson …… 1 1 0
First period: SW—Brady Anderson 8:29; H—Brady Knorr (Mitchell Piehl, Alex Staples) 12:29
Second period: SW—Caleb Bendell (Cullen O’Connell, Truman Haugen) 8:35; H—T.J. Tydlacka (Riley Anderson, Alex Staples) 10:20; SW—Joey Michelizzi (Brody Hardacre) 16:00
Third period: No goals
PP: Hutch 0/2; SW 0/2
Shots: Hutch 19 (6-5-8); SW 34 (10-15-9)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 31/34; SW—Isaac Haugen 17/19
Hutchinson 2, Delano 2 (March 4)
Delano ……… 0 2 0 0
Hutchinson … 1 1 0 0
First period: H—KK Starrett (Cam Longie) 11:20
Second period: D—Trevor Oja (Jesse Peterson) 0:56; D—Cole Schmidt 13:38; H—Charlie Renner (Riley Anderson) 15:44
Third period: No goals
Overtime period: No goals
PP: Hutch 0/1; Del 0/1
Shots: Hutch 18 (6-4-4-4); Del 32 (4-11-10-7)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 30/32; Del—Thomas Huotari 16/18
Hutchinson 5, Waconia 2 (March 2)
Waconia ……. 1 0 1
Hutchinson … 1 1 3
First period: W—Chase Holcomb (Danny Appelgren) 0:36, PP; H—Charlie Renner (Alex Staples) 13:37
Second period: H—Mitchell Piehl (Brady Knorr, A.J. Ladwig) 14:58
Third period: H—Knorr (Ladwig, Piehl) 2:24; H—T.J. Tydlacka (Riley Anderson, Piehl) 7:57, PP; H—Piehl (Renner) 14:12; W—Joe Painter (Brett Siddons, Chase Mielke) 14:25
PP: Hutch 1/2; Wac 1/2
Shots: Hutch 37 (14-11-12); Wac 19 (10-5-4)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 17/19; Wac—Garrett Isaacson 32/37
Girls Basketball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Waconia;12-0;14-1
Orono;10-1;11-3
Hutchinson;8-4;11-4
Jordan;7-5;10-5
Holy Family;5-6;6-8
Delano;3-9;4-12
New Prague;1-11;1-14
Mound Westonka;1-11;2-12
March 6 results
Hutchinson 56, Norwood YA 48
Mound Westonka 77, Minneapolis Roosevelt 57
March 5 results
Hutchinson 72, Delano 55
Jordan 72, Mound Westonka 33
Orono 68, Monticello 38
Waconia 80, Holy Family 44
Chanhassen 77, New Prague 40
March 4 results
Marshall 67, Waconia 60
March 2 results
Hutchinson 76, Holy Family 51
Orono 59, Delano 46
Waconia 72, Jordan 69
New Prague 70, Mound Westonka 56
Hutchinson 56, Norwood YA 48 (March 6)
Norwood YA … 26 22
Hutchinson …. 40 16
Points: Karissa Korson 10, Aaliyah Flores 3, Alyssa Stamer 5, Chloe Peterson 3, Savannah Schlueter 19, Aubrey Brunkhorst 2, Sarah Bassler 1, Brynn Beffert 13
Rebounds: Korson 9, Flores 1, Stamer 5, Peterson 5, Schlueter 2, Brunkhorst 7, Beffert 14
Assists: Korson 5, Flores 1, Stamer 2, Peterson 2, Avery Watzke 1, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 1
Steals: Korson 3, Stamer 4, Peterson 3, Schlueter 1, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 1
Blocks: Korson 1, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 1
Hutchinson 72, Delano 55 (March 5)
Hutchinson … 27 45
Delano ........ 28 27
Points: Karissa Korson 17, Aaliyah Flores 2, Alyssa Stamer 23, Chloe Peterson 12, Savannah Schlueter 7, Brynn Beffert 11
Rebounds: Korson 4, Stamer 4, Peterson 2, Allison Wright 1, Aubrey Brunkhorst 2, Beffert 4
Assists: Korson 3, Stamer 8, Peterson 1, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 1
Steals: Korson 8, Stamer 5, Beffert 3
Blocks: None
Hutchinson 76, Holy Family 51 (March 2)
Holy Family … 30 21
Hutchinson …. 48 28
Points: Karissa Korson 26, Aaliyah Flores 3, Alyssa Stamer 20, Chloe Peterson 7, Savannah Schlueter 2, Allison Wright 3, Sarah Bassler 3, Tori Koster 1, Brynn Beffert 11
Rebounds: Korson 2, Flores 3, Swift 1, Stamer 5, Peterson 7, Schlueter 4, Avery Watzke 4, Elsie Broersma 1, Wright 5, Aubrey Brunkhorst 4, Bassler 1, Emily Chatfield 1, Beffert 7
Assists: Korson 3, Stamer 3, Peterson 3, Brunkhorst 2, Beffert 4
Steals: Korson 3, Stamer 3, Peterson 1, Brunkhorst 1, Bassler 1, Chatfield 1
Blocks: Stamer 1, Bassler 1
Boys Basketball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Mound Westonka;11-1;12-3
Waconia;7-4;9-5
Delano;7-5;11-5
Orono;6-5;8-7
Jordan;5-7;7-8
Hutchinson;5-7;6-9
Holy Family;3-7;5-9
New Prague;2-10;4-11
March 6 results
New Prague 63, Hastings 62
Mound Westonka 75, SW Christian 63
Hopkins 60, Orono 40
March 5 results
Delano 66, Hutchinson 48
March 4 results
Mound Westonka 65, Jordan 61
Waseca 77, Waconia 62
New Prague 71, Northfield 61
Orono 68, Monticello 49
March 2 results
New Prague 59, Mound Westonka 51
Waconia 65, Jordan 58
Delano 60, Orono 49
Benilde-SM 76, Holy Family 56
March 1 results
Hutchinson 72, St. Peter 63
Delano 66, Hutchinson 48 (March 5)
Delano ….….. 32 34
Hutchinson … 28 20
Points: Zach Kuseske 11, Devon Verhasselt 6, Carson Hutton 1, Billy Marquardt 2, Sam Starke 3, Brayden Johnson 6, Sam Rensch 9, Aaron Elliott 9, Levi Teetzel 1
Rebounds: Kuseske 6, Verhasselt 2, Hutton 2, Marquardt 1, Johnson 1, Colin Nagel 1, Rensch 5, Elliott 3, Verhasselt 1, Teetzel 1, Nolan Prokosch 2
Assists: Kuseske 1, Hutton 3, Marquardt 3, Rensch 1, Elliott 1
Steals: Kuseske 1, Verhasselt 1, Hutton 2, Rensch 1, Elliott 1
Blocks: Starke 1, Johnson 1, Elliott 1
Hutchinson 72, St. Peter 63 (Feb. 26)
Hutchinson … 34 38
St. Peter ….… 34 29
Points: Zach Kuseske 8, Devon Verhasselt 15, Carson Hutton 6, Billy Marquardt 8, Brayden Johnson 13, Colin Nagel 2, Sam Rensch 14, Aaron Elliott 6
Rebounds: Kuseske 2, Verhasselt 3, Hutton 3, Marquardt 2, Johnson 4, Nagel 1, Rensch 15, Elliott 5
Assists: Kuseske 1, Verhasselt 2, Hutton 2, Marquardt 2, Johnson 3, Nagel 1, Rensch 2, Elliott 1
Steals: Kuseske 1, Verhasselt 2, Johnson 1, Rensch 2
Blocks: Johnson 3, Rensch 2
Wrestling
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Waconia;2-0;22-5
New Prague;2-0;21-3
Hutchinson/BLHS;2-1;16-12
Delano;1-2;13-16
Orono;0-4;9-14
March 6 results
Hutchinson 33, TMB/WWG 31
Worthington 35, Hutchinson 34
Mound Westonka 62, Orono 15
Orono 54, Richfield 12
Waconia 34, DC/Litchfield 25
Forest Lake 33, Waconia 28
March 5 results
Hutchinson 48, Paynesville 15
ACGC 58, Hutchinson 12
BBE 54, Delano 12
Becker 51, Delano 15
March 4 results
St. Peter 49, Hutchinson/BLHS 21
Hutchinson/BLHS 52, Eden Valley-W 30
New Prague 50, Orono 30
New Prague 53, Irondale 21
Delano 75, Rockford 3
Rogers 38, Delano 29
Waconia 42, Annandale/ML 27
Waconia 41, Watertown-M/ML 21
March 3 results
New Prague 49, Prior Lake 19
Orono 60, Minneapolis North 6
Orono 60, Bloomington Kennedy 24