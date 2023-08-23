What should an organization do when it suddenly receives an extra $5,000? The Hutchinson FFA chapter had to ask itself just that after receiving $5,000 in grant money from the Bayer Foundation.
“At first I was like, ‘is this real?,’” Scott Marshall, FFA Advisor and Agriscience teacher, recalled. “I got a call one afternoon from this number I didn’t recognize, but I answered anyway, and this lady said she was with so and so from the Bayer fund. As she is talking, I’m thinking ‘what kind of scam is this?’ Then she gave me Mr. Loncorich’s name and said he had designated Hutchinson FFA for this grant. She told us we needed to sign this acceptance letter and give her the school address. That’s when it sunk in that this was legit.”
The grant is for agricultural related organizations, such as the Hutchinson FFA. According to the Bayer Fund website the program focuses on giving the grant to organizations promoting “STEM education efforts, Food and Nutrition, wellness and Ag Youth initiatives in rural communities where farmers live and work.”
The Hutchinson FFA was awarded the grant thanks to Loncorich's application for the organization. It qualifies as an agricultural organization because it teaches kids in grades seven through 12 to “grow leadership skills, serve the community and advance agriculture,” Rebekka Paskewitze, a Hutchinson FFA advisor, said.
The Hutchinson FFA at first struggled with what to do with the money.
“We want to be able to give back to the community,” Marshall said. “So, we talked about sending some kids to leadership camps. It's like, that's kind of specific, we want to use it for a general purpose. And so, Ag Day (at the high school) is what the kids are planning to do.”
While the plan is to do an agricultural day at the high school every detail hasn’t been hammered out.
“The students are still trying to decide a little bit what they're going to use the money for,” Marshall shared. “Part of (the money) will be used this fall. We're going to have a day at the high school to promote not only agriculture, but also the FFA, after homecoming week. The money will go towards games, food and educational things.”
And while the ag day is still a ways off the advisors can’t wait to see how the event goes.
“The students are very engaged and want to pursue learning, growing and education, which is super cool to see,” Emily Lyons, first year FFA advisor and ag teacher, said. “So, that's been very inspirational for me coming into (the program) and seeing what the kids want to do with leadership and education.”