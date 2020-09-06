With more of us spending time at home over the last few months, you're probably noticing every bit of dust, pet hair and dirt accumulating on the floor and in nooks and crannies. And it's harder than ever to keep up with regular cleaning while the whole family is together inside.
What are the best ways to focus your cleaning efforts, and how can you tackle tidying tasks with everyone underfoot?
Here are some tools and tips to keep your house — and home office, and home school — looking and feeling great.
1. Set regular cleaning times
Review everyone's schedules and block out times for cleaning chores each week that are predictable. Enlist older kids to help out, or arrange for teens or your partner to involve younger kids in a backyard activity while you get to work indoors.
Make sure to leave enough time to get your tasks completed so you don't feel rushed.
2. Find easy-to-use tools that get the job done
For a quick and easy deep clean of floors, plus removal of pet hair and dust from chairs, sofas and even mattresses, a vacuum cleaner is a must. Options range from the value-priced Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright to higher-end cordless models such as the new LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum and the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.
When buying a vacuum, there are a few things to keep in mind:
- What type do you need? Vacuums come in a variety of styles including handheld, upright, stick, bag/bagless, cordless qne robotic.
- Weight: How heavy is it? Is it comfortable to move from place to place? How does it feel if you have to carry it up and down steps?
- Cord length: How long is it? Does it reach where you need it to?
- Battery: How long can you operate it on a single charge? You don't want it to die on you if you have a whole house to clean.
- Attachments: Does it come with attachments? If so, does it have the attachments you need or want?
- Bags: If you buy a vacuum that uses bags factor in the cost of buying bags and keep in mind you will need to keep some on hand at all times. You don't want a full bag when you're facing a big cleaning job.
For more information on how to buy a vacuum cleaner, visit Consumer Reports at bit.ly/3gwBaE6.
3. Look out to cleaner pastures
Nothing makes your outlook brighter than sparkling clean windows. For a fresh and natural approach, try a blend of equal amounts distilled vinegar and hot water to wash the windows, using a squeegee to dry with no streaking.
For hard-to-reach exterior windows, consider hiring out. You'll be amazed at the difference it makes when you have clean windows both inside and out.
4. Consider rearranging the furniture
This may not sound like a game changer, but it really can be. When I found myself working at home, I just put my laptop on my roll-top desk and got to work. It took a couple of weeks for me to realize it wasn't the best arrangement. I had too much stuff on my desk, so I was always digging for what I needed. I didn't like the blank wall I was staring at. It just didn't feel right.
I struggled with my kitchen, too. I didn't do a lot of scratch cooking, so I didn't spend much time organizing it. Once I found myself staying at home, I had to change it. That's when I found magnetic shelves that I could attach to my refrigerator. I had a whole blank area that was going unused, so I put it to work with easy-to-reach shelving and a magnetic knife bar. Now cooking is a pleasurable experience than a frustrating one.
When it comes to furniture, sometimes it's arranged the way it is because, well, hasn't it always been that way? Clearing out bulky, little-used furniture or finding a better arrangement can really breathe new life into any room.
Before beginning the hard work of moving furniture around, however, first make a plan. Talk with family members to gather their input. Sketch out the room on paper or use an online room-arranging template to explore alternatives. This is the fun part that kids may enjoy. Let everyone brainstorm and don't dismiss any ideas out of hand — they might actually work!
Consider the flow of traffic in and out of the room, if you have a focal point (such as a picture window, TV or piano) and how you actually want to use the room. Get rid of pieces that serve no purpose and don't look good in the room. Sometimes less really is more.
5. Launder or deep clean fabrics
If it's been a while since you've done a deep clean, launder fabrics that are machine washable (like sofa covers or lightweight curtains) and use a steam cleaner for carpet and upholstery. Steam cleaning equipment can be rented if necessary.
Refreshing your home regularly not only helps improve your health by reducing allergens, but can also really lift your mood and outlook. Spending more time at home will be much more pleasant and enjoyable when you know your whole environment is fresh and clean.
Source: Brandpoint
— Kay Johnson also contributed to this story.