The Hutchinson town ball team was crowned champion of the Hamburg/Green Isle Miller Lite Tournament this past weekend. The Huskies defeated Osceola, St. Clair, Springfield and Carver, outscoring their opponents 32-6 in the tournament. Members of the team pictured are, from left, front row, Kyle Messner, Matt Piechowski, Cody Arlt, Adam Katzenmeyer, batboy Leighton Kutter, Caleb Marquardt, Ty Glaser, Brady Zackrison and Jayden Fleck; back row, Mike Kobow, Jake Wendland, Zach Kuseske, Tyler Schiller, Mitchell Reiner, Andrew Kuttner, Jon DeRock and coach Mike Kutter.