Football
North Central White
;Dist.;Overall
Hutchinson;2-0;3-0
Becker;2-0;2-0
Rocori;1-1;2-1
Willmar;1-1;1-1
Chisago Lakes;1-1;1-1
Delano;1-2;1-2
St. Cloud Apollo;1-2;1-2
Big Lake;0-2;0-2
Sept. 10 results
Hutchinson 42, Willmar 14
Becker 47, Delano 7
Rocori 20, Sartell-SS 0
St. Cloud Apollo 38, Big Lake 13
Sept. 3 results
Rocori 15, Delano 7
Willmar 19, St. Cloud Apollo 18
Sept. 2 results
Chisago Lakes 33, Big Lake 6
Hutchinson 42, Willmar 14 (Sept. 10)
Willmar … 7 7 0 0
Hutchinson … 0 14 6 22
First Quarter
W—Schramm 67 pass to Gee (Moo kick)
Second Quarter
H—Mitchell Piehl 99 interception return (Levi Teetzel run)
H—Teetzel 3 run (run failed)
W—Schramm 45 pass to Dirkes (Moo kick)
Third Quarter
H—Teetzel 25 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
H—Colin Nagel 13 pass to Charlie Renner (run failed)
H—Teetzel 62 run (pass failed)
H—Alex Elliott 5 run (Alex Elliott run)
Team stats
Rushing — Hutch: 46-393
Passing yards — Hutch: 0-0
Total offense — Hutch: 393
Individual stats
Passing: Nagel 3/7-74-1-0; Teetzel 1/1-6-0-0
Rushing: Alex Elliott 13-32, Piehl 8-51, Renner 1-0, Teetzel 17-175, Nagel 5-20
Receiving: Piehl 1-48, Renner 1-13, Starke 1-13, Alex Elliott 1-6
Tackles: Alex Elliott 1, Ketcher 7, Wigern 4, Ladwig 2, Hoppe 4, Aaron Elliott 4, Piehl 2, Renner 1, Teetzel 2, Schumann 7, C. Verhasselt 2, D. Verhasselt 3, Gil 7, Starke 2, A.J. Mallak 1, McGraw 2, Lipke 1
Sacks: Ketcher 1, Gil 1
Fumble recovered: Gil 1
Interception: Piehl 2, Teetzel 1, Wigern 1, Starke 1
Girls Soccer
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall;Pts
SW Christian;1-0;5-0;2
Holy Family;1-0;2-1-1;2
Mound W;1-0;3-1;2
Delano;0-0-1;5-0-1;1
Watertown-M;0-0-1;2-1-1;1
Jordan;0-1;4-1;0
Hutchinson/GSL;0-1;1-3-1;0
Rockford;0-1;1-2;0
Sept. 11 results
Buffalo 3, Hutchinson 1
Delano 3, Maranatha 0
Jordan 3, Worthington 1
SW Christian 5, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
St. Anthony 6, Mound W 1
Sept. 9 results
SW Christian 3, Hutchinson 0
Holy Family 4, Jordan 0
Watertown-M 2, Delano 2
Mound W 3, Rockford 1
Sept. 7 results
Hutchinson 1, Becker 1
SW Christian 3, St. Croix Lutheran 1
Delano 1, Monticello 0
Jordan 3, Mayer Lutheran 0
Mound W 4, Providence Academy 1
Watertown-M 4, Big Lake 0
Buffalo 3, Hutchinson 1 (Sept. 11)
Buffalo ……. 0 3
Hutchinson … 1 0
Goals: Lydia Simon 1
Assists: None
Saves: Faith Wertz 10/13, Miranda Litzau 3/3
SW Christian 3, Hutchinson 0 (Sept. 9)
Hutchinson … 0 0
SW Christian … 1 2
Goals: None
Assists: None
Saves: Miranda Litzau 25/28
Hutchinson/GSL 1, Becker 1 (Sept. 7)
Becker ….. 0 1 0
Hutch/GSL … 1 0 0
Goals: Lydia Simons 1
Assists: Cassidy Rislund 1
Saves: Miranda Litzau 11/12
Boys Soccer
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall;Pts
SW Christian;2-0;4-1-1;4
Watertown-M;1-0;3-1;2
Holy Family;1-0;3-2-1;2
Mound W;0-0-1;4-0-2;1
Rockford;0-1-1;3-1-1;1
Delano;0-1;6-1;0
Hutchinson/GSL;0-1;1-3;0
Jordan;0-1;0-5;0
Sept. 11 results
Orono 1, SW Christian 0
Waconia 3, Watertown-M 1
Two Rivers 4, Jordan 0
Holy Family 2, Fargo Shanley 1
Sept. 10 results
Delano 3, Fargo Shanley 1
Sept. 9 results
SW Christian 8, Hutchinson 0
Holy Family 2, Jordan 0
Watertown-M 4, Delano 1
Rockford 1, Mound W 1
Sept. 8 results
Holy Family 1, Edina 1
Sept. 7 results
Central MN Christian 2, Hutchinson 1
Watertown-M 8, Big Lake 1
Delano 2, Monticello 1
Mound W 1, Providence Academy 1
SW Christian 3, Rockford 0
Sept. 3 results
Rockford 4, Maranatha 0
SW Christian 8, Hutchinson/GSL 0 (Sept. 9)
Hutchinson … 0 0
SW Christian … 4 4
Goals: None
Assists: None
Saves: Leo Gil 6/11, Quinton MacMullen 5/8
Central MN Christian 2, Hutchinson/GSL 1 (Sept. 7)
Central MNC … 2 0
Hutch/GSL … 1 0
Goals: Edgar Jafeth Munguia 1
Assists: Cole Forcier 1
Volleyball
WCC East
;Conf.;Overall
SW Christian;0-0;6-2
Delano;0-0;5-4
Holy Family;0-0;2-2
Hutchinson;0-0;4-5
Mound Westonka;0-0;3-8
Jordan;0-0;0-5
Sept. 11 results
STMA 2, Hutchinson 0
Canby 2, Hutchinson 0
Bloomington Jefferson 2, Hutchinson 1
Rockford 2, Mound W 0
Orono 2, Mound W 1
Buffalo 2, Mound W 0
United Christian 2, Mound W 0
SW Christian 2, NYA 0
SW Christian 2, Willmar 1
Eagan 2, SW Christian 0
SW Christian 2, East Ridge 1
Sept. 10 results
Hutchinson 2, Totino Grace 0
Hutchinson 2, Lakeville South 0
Sept. 9 results
Dassel-C 3, Delano 1
GSL 3, Holy Family 1
SW Christian 3, Eden Prairie 2
Watertown-M 3, Mound W 0
Sept. 7 results
Mankato West 3, Hutchinson 2
Delano 3, Big Lake 2
SW Christian 3, Kasson-M 2
Norwood YA 3, Jordan 1
Holy Family 3, Providence Academy 2
Sept. 4 results
Orono 3, Holy Family 2
Mankato West 3, Hutchinson 2 (Sept. 7)
Kills: Ainsley Thode 1, Hannah Peterson 15, Cecelia McGraw 2, Madyson Heller 11, Adria Rhoda 21, Brynn Swift 3
Assists: Alyssa Stamer 43, McGraw 2, Rhoda 1, Bryn Ziegler 4
Digs: Keira Young 5, Stamer 13, McGraw 4, Heller 3, Rhoda 21, Swift 11, Ziegler 10
Serving aces: Thode 1, Stamer 1, Rhoda 3, Swift 3
Blocking aces: Peterson 1, Alyssa Stamer 1, Heller 3, Rhoda 4
Hutchinson 2, Totino-Grace 0 (Sept. 10)
Totino-G ….. 11 14
Hutchinson … 25 25
Kills: Hannah Peterson 2, Alyssa Stamer 2, Cecelia McGraw 1, Madyson Heller 4, Adri Rhoda 10
Assists: Keira Young 2, Alyssa Stamer 25, Jillian Martinez 1, Madyson Heller 1, Adri Rhoda 1, Brynn Swift 2, Bryn Ziegler 9
Digs: Young 2, Stamer 2, McGraw 1, Martinez 1, Heller 5, Rhoda 3, Swift 2, Ziegler 1
Serving aces: Stamer 1, Heller 1, Rhoda 3, Ziegler 2
Blocking aces: Peterson 2, Heller 1, Rhoda 2, Swift 1
Hutchinson 2, Lakeville South 0 (Sept. 10)
Lakeville S ….. 22 16
Hutchinson … 25 25
Kills: Hannah Peterson 4, Alyssa Stamer 1, Cecelia McGraw 1, Madyso Heller 1, Adri Rhoda 9, Brynn Swift 3
Assists: Stamer 13, Heller 1, Rhoda 1, Bryn Ziegler 1
Digs: Keira Young 9, Stamer 3, Heller 2, Rhoda 2, Swift 1, Ziegler 3
Serving aces: Young 3, Rhoda 1, Swift 2, Ziegler 5
Blocking aces: Peterson 1, Rhoda 1
STMA 2, Hutchinson 0 (Sept. 11)
St. Michael-A … 25 25
Hutchinson … 15 23
Kills: Ainsley Thode 1, Alyssa Stamer 2, Cecelia McGraw 3, Madyson Heller 2, Adri Rhoda 11, Brynn Swift 1
Assists: Keira Young 3, Stamer 9, Rhoda 2, Ziegler 4
Digs: Young 8, Stamer 12, McGraw 2, Rhoda 6, Swift 2, Bryn Ziegler 5
Serving aces: Heller 1, Rhoda 1
Blocking aces: Hannah Peterson 1, McGraw 1, Heller 1, Rhoda 2, Swift 1
Girls Tennis
WCC West
;Conf.;Overall
Litchfield;1-0;9-0
Annandale;1-0;7-0
Hutchinson;0-0;4-7
New London-S;0-1;7-2
Glencoe-SL;0-1;1-10
Sept. 10 results
Hutchinson 5, New Ulm 2
Hutchinson 7, Monticello 0
Pequot Lakes 7, GSL 0
Sept. 9 results
Hutchinson 4, SW Christian 3
Litchfield 7, GSL 0
Annandale 4, NLS 3
Sept. 7 results
Marshall 5, Hutchinson 2
Annandale 7, Big Lake 0
Litchfield 7, Sauk Centre 0
Litchfield 7, Melrose 0
St. Peter 7, GSL 0
Hutchinson 7, Monticello 0 (Sept. 10)
Singles: 1. Ellie Peterson (H) over Rebecca Roussland 6-3, 6-1; 2. Claire Schweim (H) over Samantha Pullen 6-1, 6-1; 3. Kylie Lindersmith (H) over Adah Mattson 3-6, 6-4, 10-6; 4. Audrey Hanson (H) over Sophie Rosh 4-6, 6-4, 10-5
Doubles: 1. Erica Eckhart/Lauren Nelson (H) over Abigail DeLarco/Ava Melvin 6-2, 6-4; 2. Avery Watzke/Stella Docken (H) over Taylor Gearey/Mara Fuchs 7-6, 6-3; 3. Morgan Briggman/Jolynn Hauan (H) over Kenna Wang/Katelyn Lindberg 6-3, 6-2
Hutchinson 5, New Ulm 2 (Sept. 10)
Singles: 1. Ellie Peterson (H) over Makiah Otto 4-6, 6-2, 10-7; 2. Malia Emerson (NU) over Claire Schweim 6-0, 6-3; 3. Lydia King (NU) over Kylie Lindersmith 6-3, 6-4; 4. Audrey Hanson (H) over Calyn Glaser 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Erica Eckhart/Lauren Nelson (H) Emily Guggisberg/Marissa Todesco 6-3, 6-3; 2. Avery Watzke/Stella Docken (H) over Lilian Merkel/Melanie Merkel 6-2, 6-1; 3. Morgan Briggman/Jolynn Hauan over Alex Vigil/Karson Schmid 6-1, 6-1
Hutchinson 4, SW Christian 3 (Sept. 9)
Singles: 1. Ellie Peterson (H) over Ella Ringer 6-2, 6-3; 2. Katelyn Kreitlow (SW) over Lauren Nelson 6-2, 6-2; 3. Isabelle Buhain (SW) over Kylie Lindersmith 6-4, 6-7, 7-6; 4. Audrey Hanson (H) over Mariah Hunt 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Maria Stuessi/Ainsley Phillips (SW) over Claire Schweim/Erica Eckhart 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; 2. Avery Watzke/Stella Docken (H) over Kiera Cameron/Biz Olimb 6-3, 6-0; 3. Morgan Briggman/Jolynn Hauan (H) over Ava Boen/Issy Bergstrom 6-4, 6-1
Marshall 5, Hutchinson 2 (Sept. 7)
Singles: 1. Ellie Peterson (H) over Eden Knudson 3-6, 6-0, 10-8; 2. Leah Matzner (M) over Claire Schweim 6-1, 6-2; 3. Taylor Depover (M) over Kylie Lindersmith 6-4, 6-1; 4. Taylor Miller (M) over Stella Docken 6-4, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Leah Schaefer/Regan Loft (M) over Erica Eckhart/Lauren Nelson 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; 2. Avery Watzke/Morgan Briggman (H) over Kaia Christensen/Kaylee Prins 7-6, 1-6, 6-4; 3. Danielle Ewing/Samantha Maher (M) over Jolynn Hauan/Audrey Hanson 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
Cross-country
Monticello Invite (Sept. 11)
Girls results: 1. Monticello 28, 2. Annandale 73, 3. St. Cloud Apollo 90, 4. Hutchinson 105, 5. Parnassus 116, 6. Princeton 141, 7. Big Lake 152
Medalist: Isabelle Schmitz (H) 18:40.9
Hutchinson (46 runners): 1. Schmitz 18:40, 9. 11. Morgan Dean 22:35.1, 25. Madison Wester 24:25.2, 33. Ava Bjorngjeld 26:06.2, 35. Kiera Ziemer 26:15.199, 38. Maddy Steintl 26:26.2, 39. Corina Powell 26:29.1
Boys results: 1. Big Lake 43, 2. Monticello 44, 3. Annandale 62, 4. Parnassus 92, 5. St. Cloud Apollo 122, 6. Hutchinson 172, 7. Princeton 193
Medalist: Sal Wirth (Ann) 16:18.2
Hutchinson (48): 16. Mason Getz 18:14.1, 29. Cameron Wagner 18:59.0, 39. Tyson Farley 19:58.1, 42. Riley Yerks 21:12.7, 46. Keegan Dennis 22:37.1, 47. Frank Augustine 22:38.2, 48. Adam Rickertsen 23:16.4
Girls Swimming and Diving
Mound W/HF 98, Hutchinson 88 (Sept. 9)
200 medley relay: 1. Hutch A (Kasidy Brecht, Madilyn Gehrke, Madison Witte, Jaiden Mezera) 1:54.65; 3. Hutch B (Sophia Collett, Izabelle Schwartz, Morgan Reck, Riley Borka) 2:02.24
200 freestyle: 1. Madison Witte (H) 2:01.13; 4. Ellie Scheidt 2:10.89; 6. Ellie Lien-Wilke 2:19.74
200 IM: 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 2:07.04; 4. Jaiden Mezera 2:22.24; 6. Izabelle Schwartz 2:28.9
50 freestyle: 1. Madilyn Gehrke (H) 25.42; 4. Riley Borka 26.94; 6. Morgan Reck 27.83
Diving: 1. Bailey Monette (MW) 166.85; 2. Riley Borka 159.65; 5. Sydney Redmann 122.8
100 butterfly: 1. Madison Witte (H) 59.52; 5. Morgan Reck 1:08.31; 6. Sophia Collett 1:11.0
100 freestyle: 1. Kasidy Brecht (H) 53.94; 4. Ellie Lien-Wilke 1:02.14; 6. Kelsey Gillman 1:05.85
500 freestyle: 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 5:07.17; 4. Jaiden Mezera 5:45.93; 5. Ellie Scheidt 5:51.52
200 free relay: 1. Mound-Westonka/HF (Dueck, Springer, Ries, Storm) 1:41.42; 2. Hutch A (Madilyn Gehrke, Riley Borka, Jaiden Mezera, Hailey Farrell) 1:43.04; 4. Hutch B (Sydney Redmann, Ellie Lien-Wilke, Izabelle Schwartz, Nora Mach) 1:53.05
100 backstroke: 1. Kasidy Brecht (H) 58.7; 5. Sophia Collett 1:12.17; 6. Sydney Redmann 1:12.64
100 breaststroke: 1. Kate Johnston (MW) 1:07.93; 2. Madilyn Gehrke 1:07.97; 4. Izabelle Schwartz 1:14.08; 6. Hannah Krippner 1:32.23
400 free relay: 1. Hutch A (Madison Witte, Ellie Scheidt, Kasidy Brecht, Hailey Farrell) 3:42.23; 4. Hutch B (Ellie Lien-Wilke, Sydney Redmann, Morgan Reck, Sophia Collett) 4:14.75