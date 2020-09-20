Girls Soccer
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall;Pts
Watertown-M;5-0;6-0;15
Waconia;4-0-1;4-0-1;13
Orono;3-1-1;3-1-2;10 Holy Family;3-1;4-2;9
New Prague;3-1;4-1;9
Delano;2-3;3-3;6
Mound-W;1-4;1-5;3
Hutchinson/GSL;0-3;2-3;0
Rockford;0-4;1-4-1;0 Jordan;0-4;1-5;0
Sept. 19 results
Providence Acadmy 2, Rockford 2
Sept. 17 results
Holy Family 2, Hutchinson 0
Orono 5, Jordan 0
Delano 5, Rockford 0
Waconia 7, Mound Westonka 0
Sept. 15 results
Rockford 4, Mayer Lutheran 1
New Prague 1, Jordan 0
Waconia 4, Hutchinson 0
Watertown-Mayer 3, Orono 2
Delano 1, Princeton 0
Sept. 14 results
Holy Family 5, New Prague 0
Sept. 12 results
Blake 5, Holy Family 1
Sept. 11 results
Holy Family 3, Mound Westonka 2
Waconia 4, Hutchinson/GSL 0 (Sept. 15)
Hutch … 0 0 - 0
Waconia … 4 0 - 4
Hutch/GSL stats
Shots: Ellie Ketcher 1, Lydia Simons 1
Assists: none
Saves: Alia Rieger 6/10, Miranda Litzau 7/7
Holy Family 2, Hutchinson/GSL (Sept. 17)
Holy Family … 1 1 - 2
Hutchinson … 0 0 - 0
Hutch/GSL stats
Shots: Ellie Ketcher 3, Hope Kosek 2
Assists: none
Saves: Miranda Litzau 11/13, Alia Rieger 2/2
Boys Soccer
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall;Pts
Waconia;4-0-1;4-0-1;13
New Prague;4-1;5-1;12
Mound Westonka;3-2-1;3-2-1;10
Holy Family;3-1;4-1-2;9
Orono;2-0-2;2-1-2;8 Delano;1-4;1-4-1;3
Jordan;0-3;2-4;0
Hutchinson/GSL;0-3;1-4-1;0
Rockford;0-3;1-5;0
Sept. 19 results
Providence Academy 5, Rockford 0
Sept. 17 results
Holy Family 6, Hutchinson 1
Delano 5, Rockford 0
Waconia 3, Mound Westonka 0
Orono 7, Jordan 0
Sept. 15 results
Waconia 10, Hutchinson 0
New Prague 1, Jordan 0
Mayer Lutheran 5, Rockford 1
Sept. 14 results
Holy Family 5, New Prague 1
Delano 0, Central MN Christian 0
Sept. 11 results
Holy Family 3, Mound Westonka 1
Holy Family 6, Hutchinson/GSL 1 (Sept. 17)
Holy Family… 3 3 - 6
Hutchinson … 0 1 - 1
Hutch/GSL stats
Goals: Damien Silus
Girls Tennis
Delano 7, Hutchinson 0 (Sept. 15)
Singles: 1. Olivia Bekkala (D) over Paige Telecky 6-0, 6-1; 2. Bella Molitor (D) over Hannah Ladwig 6-1, 6-0; 3. Aubrey Wittwer (D) over Ellie Petersen 6-1, 6-0; 4. Bridgett Sundheim (D) over Marlee Harlander 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Kendall Dreger/Emma Condon (D) over Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart 6-4, 6-3; 2. Addie Persian/Katelyn Ring (D) over Erica Eckhart/Avarie Petersen 6-0, 6-1; 3. Gretta Persian/Isabell King (D) over Claire Schweim/Lauren Nelson 6-1, 7-5
Litchfield 4, Hutchinson 3 (Sept. 17)
Singles: 1. Avery Stilwell (L) over Maggie Eckhart 6-0, 6-1; 2. Hannah Ladwig (H) over Ryanna Steinhaus 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; 3; Karlee Prahl (L) over Ellie Petersen 6-4, 6-4; 4. Marlee Harlander (H) over Janessa Olson 6-2, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Paige Telecky/Ellie Campbell (H) over Kylie Michels/Britney Prahl 6-3, 1-6, 6-3; 2. Kelsey Ballard/Emma DeWolf (L) over Erica Eckhart/Avarie Petersen 6-3, 6-2; 3. Taylor Draeger/Sydney Jackman (L) over Claire Schweim/Lauren Nelson 7-6, 6-3
Cross-country
Delano Triangular (Sept. 17)
Girls results: 1. Delano 28, 2. Orono 40, 3. Hutchinson 64
Medalist: Isabelle Schmitz (H) 18:47
Hutchinson (21 runners): 1. Schmitz 18:47, 9. Morgan Dean 22:51, 17. Maddy Steintl 24:03, 19. Ava Bjorngjeld 24:33, 20. Corina Powell 25:53, 21. Kylie Luedtke 25:55
Boys results: 1. Delano 23, 2. Orono 38, 3. Hutchinson 73
Medalist: Angelo Fiataruolo (O) 16:51
Hutchinson (21): 7. Mason Getz 17:38, 14. Cameron Wagner 19:45, 16. Riley Yerks 19:53, 17. Micah Schmitz 20:04, 20. Tyson Farley 21:42
Girls Swimming and Diving
Delano 99, Hutchinson 87 (Sept. 17)
200 medley relay: 1. Delano A (Emma Kern, Bella Millard, Abby Seguin, Kaia Georges) 1:49.98; 2. Hutch A (Mikayla Witte, Madilyn Gehrke, Hailey Farrell, Madison Witte) 1:50.49; 4. Hutch B (Kasidy Brecht, Megan Lipke, Jaiden Mezera, Riley Borka) 1:59.05
200 freestyle: 1. Farrell (H) 1:54.47; 4. Brecht 2:04.80; 6. Ellie Scheidt 2:15.72
200 IM: 1. Gehrke (H) 2:17.96; 2. Madison Witte 2:18.07; 6. Lipke 2:34.70
50 freestyle: 1. Grace Hanson (H) 23.52; 5. Ellie Lien-Wilke 29.09; 6. Morgan Reck 29.10
Diving: 1. Avery Lommel (D) 198.00; 3. Borka 155.95; 5. Sydney Redmann 81.95
100 butterfly: 1. Kern (D) 57.51; 2. Madison Witte 1:00.16; 4. Borka 1:07.04
100 freestyle: 1. Hanson (H) 51.42; 3. Mikayla Witte 56.45; 6. Scheidt 1:02.23
500 freestyle: 1. Farrell (H) 5:15.30; 3. Mezera 5:32.98; 6. Ava Dobratz 6:23.60
200 free relay: 1. Hutch A (Hanson, Madison Witte, Farrell, Mezera) 1:39.50; 5. Hutch B (Reck, Scheidt, Lipke, Borka) 1:51.97
100 backstroke: 1. Kern (D) 57.98; 2. Mikayla Witte 1:02.72; 3. Brecht 1:02.87; 6. Sophia Collett 1:10.57
100 breaststroke: 1. Gehrke (H) 1:09.58; 4. Mezera 1:15.54; 5. Lipke 1:16.84
400 free relay: 1. Hutch A (Mikayla Witte, Brecht, Gehrke, Hanson) 3:42.86; 5. Hutch B (Dobratz, Lien-Wilke, Reck, Scheidt) 4:15.07