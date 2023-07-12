“The Secret Garden” the musical will be performed on the last two weekends of July by the Fungus Amongus Players of Dassel-Cokato.
The musical is based on the children’s novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett. It tells the story of Mary Lennox, an English girl raised in India left orphaned by a cholera outbreak when she is ten years old. She is forced to return to England to live with her uncle where she learns more about herself and those around her.
The story was turned into a musical by Marsha Norman, with music composed by Lucy Simon. The Fungus Amongus performance will be directed by Dave Metcalf.
Metcalf has been doing theater ever since he was a kid and is very familiar with the theater scene.
“I got involved in theater when I was in high school because I was too wimpy to be an athlete,” Metcalf said. “My first role was technically in drag because I was playing this college guy who gets roped into playing the aunt of somebody. It was a fun comedy and I got a bunch of laughs out of it, so I thought theater might be an avenue.”
Metcalf went to college and pursued a degree in theater where he met his wife who was also into theater. He graduated with a theater and speech degree which led him to teaching at Howard Lake for over 34 years. He retired from that position to do community theater in 2005.
“My wife and I started the Community Theater here,” Metcalf said. “At first, it was Dassel-Cokato community theater, funded by the community ed program. And then after a few years, we decided to go independent and we founded the Fungus Amongus Players.”
Metcalf continued, “The reason for the goofy name is because our home base is in the museum in Dassel. It was formerly a factory where they processed ergot which is a fungus that grows on rye.”
When it comes to choosing what gets shown every year, Metcalf will select plays that he thinks go well together and present them to the theater board. Alternatives are also discussed at that time, but the board takes a vote on which to run.
“[The Secret Garden] came up as we were looking at various musicals, and this one really resonated with the board. ” Matcalf said. “They had all sat and listened to it and the music was beautiful. While we're sitting there listening to the album, a couple of the board members were getting emotional listening to the music, so we're hoping that that translates well to the stage.”
The cast performing this musical are extremely talented, such as Maia Carnicom who plays Lily. She used to sing for the Minnesota Opera and has done a few productions there. As well as Shara Marquez who won a national award from the National Association of Community Theater. But the show will also have new blood belting out lyrics left and right with many new aspiring actors within the ghost and children’s ensemble.
“I'm so happy to have such great talent to work with right around here,” Metcalf said. “People have just devoted much of their time and effort and skills to make our theater viable.”