A1 LEFT TEASER: 'THERE HAS TO BE A BETTER WAY' Kay Johnson Kay Johnson Author email Mar 18, 2020 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 'THERE HAS TOBE A BETTER WAY'Kevin and Cassie Froemmingintroduce the cup cutter / A5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kay Johnson Author email Follow Kay Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesUPDATE: Glencoe city employee notifies city they were not diagnosed with coronavirusHutchinson prepares for coronavirusWalz orders bars, restaurants closedMinnesota's confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at nine; all travel relatedMcLeod County Operations in Response to COVID-19 CoronavirusPUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutionsPUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police ServicesLitchfield Public Schools closed beginning March 16 as part of COVID-19 responseMcLeod County works to end the cycle of incarcerationHutchinson High School has championship fever Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS