To be or not to be that is the question, or really it is to watch the theater or not to watch the theater.
With July here in full swing many theater companies are putting on their summer productions.
In Hutchinson, the Hutchinson Theatre Company are putting on a classic musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.”
The play will be directed by Mandy Rae Fairbrother, an established actor and relatively new director.
“I've been involved in theater my whole life. I went to the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists as a high school student way back when it first opened. And then I studied theater in Chicago at Columbia College and then kind of went off, did some other stuff with my career, worked with college students for a long time. And now I work at an educational nonprofit, but I still love theater. So, I got involved at Hutchinson Theatre Company, and here we are,” said Fairbrother.
The Hutchinson Theatre Company was hit hard during COVID-19 causing it to halt productions until they got back on their feet.
“It was not necessarily safe to be performing or even having audience members for a while due to COVID. And in the last couple of years, they've brought back their program for kids called Young Stars, which runs every summer, which is great. But they just hadn't had the time and the resources yet to fully do another season of regular shows for everybody,” said Fairbrother.
But now it is much safer for the performers and audience to be back in theater spaces. Which means it is time for lights, camera, action!
And what better way to start summer off than a little tale about a relatable, lonely florist and his bloodthirsty plant.
“We picked [Little Shop of Horrors] because we thought it would be something that people would recognize and want to come see,” said Fairbrother. “The musical is about this plant that comes to life, but at its core, it is really about all of these human emotions of being down on your luck and seeing a path to success, and then sometimes being disappointed in the outcome that happens when you get to that supposed success. I think that message of the beauty and the challenges of the human experience resonates with people.”
“Come support the arts. They're so important. Everything that we do in life is supported by the arts, our favorite television shows, music, writers, and movies. We wouldn't have any of that without the arts and a lot of times that's the first thing that gets cut from programs and so, come out and support the arts. It's really important to everybody,” Fairbrother said.
“Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed July 13-15 and 20-22 at Hutchinson High School. Tickets can be purchased from Hutchinson Center for Arts (15 Franklin St SW, Hutchinson, MN 55350) in-person or on their website (https://www.hutchtheatre.org/).