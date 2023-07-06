How many times have you watched a monarch butterfly fly by on a bright summer day and think to yourself ‘I wish that was me?’
Well now you will have a chance this summer.
Beth Gasser, owner of Vivid Images and a hobbyist mural painter, was one of the artists chosen to put together a mural as part of the pARTicipate Hutchinson.
“I chose to do an interactive mural,” Beth Gasser said. “I wanted to do a colorful take and I thought the monarch [butterfly] with the yellows and oranges and blacks would really pop and be fun.”
“I specifically wanted to paint on brick, not on panels,” Gasser said. “I wanted to paint on a building. I prefer to freehand my murals. I don’t use projection, at most I’ll use templates that I made myself. It’s something I’ve been wanting to do and now I can cross it off my bucket list.”
Gasser comes from a very artistic background which has aided her journey in painting her “Butterfly” mural.
“I'm fairly artistic, but it's not necessarily my profession. I grew up with a very artistic dad, who drew in his extra time, all the time. Sometimes I got to sit for him if he wanted a human model. I just grew up loving art and doing this is kind of relaxing.”
Gasser said she does art as more of a hobby than a profession. As one of the owners of Vivid Images, a graphic design company in Hutchinson, she chooses to work more with the writing portion of business and leave her hobby as a hobby.
“While I don't draw or do graphic design, I'm a writer, so I get to be creative,” Gasser said. “In that regard, it's just a different outlet. Drawing and painting are different, but I'm always creative. I'm always decorating something, I'm always helping with event themes.”
Gasser has been doing creative activities for awhile and is no stranger to murals.
“I've been doing interior murals for probably over 20 years, just privately for family and friends, but I love it,” Gasser said. “My biggest interior project to date was when I was getting ready for our second daughter. We were getting her room ready, and I decided to do a jungle theme from floor to ceiling and all of the walls. So every inch of her room is a mural.”
Gasser will mostly be working on the mural by herself, but she said she has already had lots of background help from friends and family.
“While it has been fun to watch some of the other artists and see the community help with the murals I will be doing most of the painting on my own,” Gasser said. “My family will be helping with some aspects of the mural as I have trouble with heights. I also received some feedback from other artist friends about my artwork which has helped.”
Gasser, when asked if she would like to do more murals outdoors, said she would love to do more.
“I’m already excited for next year, and I haven’t even gotten to put my design down on brick yet. I keep thinking of all these ideas I want to try, and all the different surfaces to paint on.”