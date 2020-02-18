A1 top left teaser Feb 18, 2020 Feb 18, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TIGERS FLEXTHEIR MUSCLEWrestling won its first sectionchampionship in 17 years / A7 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesA boy named HutchNew Century bus driver opens free store to help students in needMinnesota, slavery and the powers that beWhat a day for weather! Winter weather advisory and wind chill warningWRESTLING: DCL punches its ticket to the XPolice assist rollover on Highway 22PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's OfficeGIRLS HOCKEY: Tigers clip White Hawks in section finalHutchinson police investigating stolen diamond ringWRESTLING: Tigers win first section title since 2003 Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS