When Cory Sauter arrived on campus at the University of Minnesota and heard stories of where many of his teammates were from, he realized what he had in Hutchinson was different.
“When you’re in high school, even college, all you know is where you’re from,” Sauter said. “All I knew was Hutchinson. How we did things, the whole program itself, it was special. I expected it to be like that everywhere.”
Sauter started the final 34 games of his collegiate career for the Minnesota Gophers, a Big Ten quarterback, playing six years in the National Football League. But he never forgot his roots.
“The volume, the level of support in the town the size of Hutchinson was something amazing,” he said. “When you talk to veteran coaches, the level of respect they have for the Hutchinson program is something. If you say the word Hutchinson, they go on with their 10 stories about the football team.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Adam Elliott remembers the days in the family backyard, he and his brother Andrew grabbed their younger siblings, Aaron and Alex, put their high school pads on, and a 2-on-2 game ensued. Andrew, a member of the Class of 2017, also played football.
“Alex and Aaron were fourth- and fifth-graders. Andrew would coach one of them, and I would coach the other,” said Adam, a 2015 Hutchinson graduate. “Even then, we knew this (2021-22) senior class was a special group. I remember the teachers talking about them. That they could do big things when they were in high school.”
The thing was, before Hutchinson won its sixth state championship this fall, the Tigers had another special group in the early 2010s; Adam Elliott suited up on varsity between 2012 and 2014, a starting safety on defense.
Hutchinson, state champions in 1983, 1984 and 1998, gave head coach Andy Rostberg his first state title in 2012, a 67-7 win over Holy Family Catholic at the old Metrodome. A year later, the Tigers walloped the Academy of Holy Angels for back-to-back championships.
“I remember Rostberg talking to the 2012 team. He told us we could be special. We could be state champions,” Adam said. “Before my sophomore season started, that summer, that’s all we cared about. It was football all the time. We had this high expectation of winning state or bust.”
The 2013 team, maybe even slightly better than 2012, kept the Class AAAA championship in Tiger territory.
“I feel like in Hutchinson, it’s one of those programs where the goal each season is to win state,” Adam said. “Other programs look at conference titles, section titles, winning seasons. Hutchinson sees one goal, and that’s to win state.”
GOING OUT A WINNER
When Hutchinson lost to Detroit Lakes in the state semifinals in 1997, the feeling was the 1998 team had a chance to take the next step. Quarterback Scott Kirchoff, a future four-year starter at Bethel University, had receivers Tim Thode and Ryan Kaping back. Chris Davis, the program’s all-time rusher with 4,000 career yards, was to be a senior as well.
“We knew it was coach (Grady) Rostberg’s last season. It felt like we were going to get this done,” Thode said. “We were playing football together during recess, then eventually flag and tackle (football). We never traveled to play other towns. We were split up on different Hutch teams, so you were always hitting your buddies. We got to high school football and it was like, ‘Let’s hit somebody else.’”
Hutchinson had no trouble moving the football during the 1998 season. Kirchoff connected with Thode and Kaping each around 40 times. Davis rushed for more than 2,000 yards. The result was a 21-20 state championship win over Owatonna.
In the days leading up to the 2021 Prep Bowl, Thode found a recording of the 1998 championship game. Classmate Chris Wilke posted the video on YouTube for all to see and remember.
“I think it was our Thanksgiving morning practice, Dylan Wigern, our junior linebacker, tells me he watched the ’98 game. He says, ‘We really don’t do much different.’ He’s right. We run a lot of the same plays,” Thode said.
TIGER IDOLS
Last winter, Adam Elliott sent out an offer to his brothers and their teammates to help prepare for the upcoming football season.
“I told them, if they wanted to work out, meet me at the fitness center from 5 to 6 a.m,” he said. “Most days there would be 15 guys there. Most of these guys were playing other sports, had practices after school for basketball, wrestling, whatever, yet they were getting up and working out at 5 a.m. This wasn’t anything mandatory. They volunteered to do so.”
Having that idol, someone to look up to, is something many Hutchinson youth football players have had. Sauter remembers watching Andy Rostberg win back-to-back titles in 1983 and 1984.
“We took buses up to watch the games at the Metrodome. They let us out of school. We were on cloud nine,” said Sauter, who graduated from Hutchinson in 1993. “Those state championships, it was a big deal. When they won it, going back home, the celebration in town, it was something. Hutchinson football was engrained in you.”
Aaron Elliott, a captain of the 2021 team, said after the state semifinals that watching his brother Adam win a state title was a motivating factor for his class. While they were still years out from accomplishing that feat, it sparked a dream.
“I remember coming to the Metrodome, watching, and I just knew we wanted to be there. We knew that we could. We were pretty talented,” Aaron Elliott said.
Aaron, a two-way starter, helped pave the way at the tight end position for 423 rushing yards in a 42-14 Prep Bowl championship win for Hutchinson on Nov. 26.
Younger brother, Alex, a junior, emerged as one of the team’s lead backs in the state tournament. He finished with two touchdowns and 125 yards rushing in the championship.
A BROTHERHOOD
The championship teams in Hutchinson football history all have one thing in common — brotherhood.
“If you look at that (1998) team, my best five friends are guys that I played with on that team,” Thode said.
For Adam Elliot, set to be married Dec. 4, to Julia Schumann, alongside his three brothers will be about eight former Hutchinson football teammates.
What makes Hutchinson’s program special, according to Sauter, are the people. Those on the team, on the coaching staff and in the stands.
“The whole community is about football,” Sauter said. “They eat it.”
Between playing it, watching it as a fan and now as a coach, Thode has seen his fair share of Hutchinson football games. He understands the importance the program plays in the community. It’s why his greatest joy this 2021 season came in watching the players smile, hug and celebrate in the locker room after a championship win.
“The difference between playing and coaching was I was way more nervous as a coach than as a player,” he said. “When you’re a player, you’re just out there playing the game. You almost forget everything else. With coaching, you’re always second guessing, thinking what might happen. I got so many messages on my phone leading up to the championship game. Guys telling us to bring the trophy home. These were guys I played with and still care 23 years later.”