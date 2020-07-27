A1 top right teaser Jul 27, 2020 Jul 27, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MASK MANDATEIN HUTCHINSONLocal businesses and lawenforcement prepare / A9 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesMcLeod County man Steve Soeffker still working toward recovery from COVIDHutchinson, McLeod County law enforcement and businesses prepare for mask mandate2019-20 Hutchinson High School third trimester honor rollsLester Prairie man badly injured in crash SundayGov. Walz announces mask mandate starting SaturdayMcLeod County chambers of commerce prepare for mask distribution to businessesHutchinson City Council weighing uses for COVID relief fundsThree candidates want to represent McLeod County District 1Hutchinson Main Street construction update: July 24Looking Back at Hutchinson history More Newspaper Ads Newspaper Ads Family-Centered Advocacy for Every VIRGINIA NEWMAN PRE-ARRANGEMENT ADVISOR Michael & Anita Liepke’s Decor-Aiding Purchase an eight piece Chester Fried When and where you need it! 786 Hwy. 7 9 • Oven Baked Sandwiches • Bread • Oven Baked Sandwiches • Bread Today’s Properties Each office is Coupon Any Regular Priced Pizza Any OIL CHANGE SPECIAL Only $28 Hutchinson Bulletin Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS