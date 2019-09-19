The Hutchinson Marching Tigers journeyed into the eternal darkness, into fire and into ice during their performance of “Dante” Sept. 13 at halftime of the Tigers football game against Rocori.
It’s the first time in years Hutchinson has had a field marching band, and fans enjoyed the show based on the novel “The Divine Comedy” by Dante Alighieri.
The Marching Tigers are also taking their show on the road for three competitions this year, including the first this weekend in Waseca. They’ll also compete Oct. 5 in Champlin Park and Oct. 12 in the Youth in Music State Band Competition at U.S. Bank Stadium.
If you’ve missed the first three home performances, including this past Friday, do not abandon hope. There is still one more time to catch a special performance on Oct. 4 during halftime of the homecoming football game.
— Stephen Wiblemo