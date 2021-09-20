The 2021 Readers' Choice Award edition features the following cover photos:
- Ben and Schartzrock, owners of Benny's Meat Market in Hutchinson and Hector. For the third year, the business was voted the winner in the Favorite Meat Market Department category.
- Tyler Bratsch, owner of Culver's restaurant, earned kudos in several categories including first in the categories of Fasted Drive-Thru and Favorite Hamburger and runner-up for Favorite Frozen Treat, Favorite French Fries and Favorite Fast Food Restaurant.
- Tokyo Grill, which opened in May 2021, was voted the winner in the Favorite Ethnic Restaurant category. It serves a variety of dishes including sushi, teriyaki and hibachi.
- Although Bo Young is known as the "Kindness CEO of Hutchinson, he was recognized in the 2021 Readers' Choice Awards as the Favorite Insurance Agent.
- If you're looking to celebrate with your significant other, voters said Flank Steakhouse was their favorite date place. Pictured are the husband-and-wife team of Vince and Amanda Maertz, who opened the downtown Hutchinson restaurant earlier this year.