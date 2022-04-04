This year's Hutchinson Discover Guide photo was taken by James Olson of Hutchinson. He developed an interest in photography when he and his wife started to travel across the U.S.
"We enjoyed all the different kinds of scenery and wildlife that surrounds us each and everyday," James said.
Why did he take the photo of Little Crow? "I have always thought that the Crow River with Chief Little Crow overlooking west on the Crow River is the No 1 asset in Hutchinson besides the friendly people that we have in the community," he said. "It's always a joy walking the Luce Line State Trail along the Crow River. You see all kinds of wildlife and flowers. It's very relaxing."