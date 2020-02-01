(INSERT YOGA PICTURE WITH THIS INTRODUCTION)
“Move it or lose it” is a common phrase that says it all — if you don't move your body, it's easy to lose muscle tone especially after age 50.
A variation of that is "use it or lose it." Your brain, like your body, benefits from using it. Research shows older adults who participated on a daily or weekly basis in social activity had a 40 percent reduced risk of developing dementia compared to those who were not socially engaged.
Whether you're interested in seeing an exhibit at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, learning a new skill such as how to use an air fryer or how to speak a foreign language, opportunities for community engagement such as adult enrichment programs and recreational activities are available through local community education programs.
At one time retirement meant a rocking chair on the porch. Fortunately that isn't true any longer. Older adults have many opportunities available to them. So pursue a new hobby, sign up for a class or raise your hand to volunteer. Life is what you make it, no matter what your age.
COMMUNITY PROGRAMS
- Dassel-Cokato Community Education, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Suite 1400, Cokato; 320-286-4120; district.dc.k12.mn.us/community-ed.
- Glencoe-Silver Lake Community Education, 1621 E. 16th St., Glencoe; 320-864-2690; gsl.k12.mn.us.
- Howard Lake Waverly Winsted Community Education, 8700 County Road 6 S.W., Howard Lake; 320-543-467.
- Hutchinson Community Education, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-2975; hutchinsonprce.com.
- Hutchinson Senior Center, Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-234-5656; hutchinsonprce.com. The Senior Center is open 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Lester Prairie Community Education, 131 Hickory St. N.; 320-395-2521.
- Litchfield Community Education, 307 Sixth St. E., Suite 11, Litchfield; 320-693-2354; litchfield.k12.mn.us.
ART CENTER
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., was built on a foundation of creative collaboration. Working with its partner organizations, the art center offers a variety of services ranging from arts advocacy to arts programming. Among the highlights it offers is a changing schedule of exhibitions. This year's offerings include:
- April 6-May 1: Youth Art Exhibition
- May 11-June 12: Sue Legatt and Kristi Link Fernholz
- June 22-July 31: Joyce Young Retrospective
- Aug. 10-Sept. 11: Mic Stowell
- Sept. 21-Nov. 6: Liz Miller and Chris Allen
- Dec. 1-Jan. 15: Amber Rahe
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, visit hutchinsonarts.org or call Lisa Bergh, executive director, at 320-587-7278.
MUSEUMS
- Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato; 320-286-2427; cokatomuseum.org. It showcases local Cokato and southwestern Wright County history, It is also home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The museum's permanent exhibits feature the area's social, economic and cultural development.
- Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., Dassel; 320-275-3077; dassel.com/history-center. The museum highlights Dassel history the following permanent exhibits: "Ergot: From Blight to Blessing," "Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed," "Peterson Pharmacy" and "Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man's Echo." A fourth-floor exhibit space features a changing exhibit of local artists' work.
- Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-7278; hutchinsonarts.org. HCA features a changing roster of rotating exhibits showcasing the work of Minnesota artists. The center is also host to a variety of special events ranging from stage productions to vocal performances.
- McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 308 School Road N.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-2109; mcleodhistory.org. The museum's permanent exhibits include: the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which features displays from the county's nine towns. For those pursuing family history projects, a research library and Ancestry Library Edition are available.
- Meeker County Historical Society Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield; 320-693-8911; garminnesota.org. The G.A.R. Hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is one of the few remaining in the United States and the only authentic one in Mnnesota. The museum features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month.
- Winsted Arts Council; 320-485-3330; winstedartscouncil.org. The Winsted Arts Council is committed to providing artistic experiences for all ages. Upcoming events include after-school art classes and adult painting classes. The council is also hosts live music events.
MUSIC
- Crow River Singers: This community chorus offers people who love to sing an opportunity to share this interest with others. Two seasons are offered: spring and fall. New members are welcome and no auditions are required. For more information, call Holly Dapper at 320-587-0710.
- Hutchinson Concert Association: Enjoy music, comedy and vocal performance? This organization sponsors three concerts during its season, which runs September through May. Thanks to a reciprocal agreement with the Glencoe Performing Artists Series, members can attend six concerts for the price of three. For more information, call Bev Wangerin, president, at 320-583-3652.
- Litchfield Area Male Chorus: Established in 1964, the all-male group rehearses at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Litchfield High School choir room. New members are welcome. For more information, email LitchfieldMaleChorus@hotmail.com or find the chorus on Facebook.
- Rainbow Singers: In existence since 2006, the singing group includes more than 30 women from Litchfield and surrounding areas, including Dassel, Darwin, Eden Valley, and Watkins. Members rehearse weekly, from April to October, and perform a diverse selection of songs and medleys. New voices are welcome. For more information, call Sue Hein at 320-699-1340.
- Litchfield Parade of Bands: Save the date — Tuesday, June 16 — for the second annual Litchfield Parade of Bands. This festival is sponsored by the Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce , the Litchfield Visitors Bureau along with the Litchfield Marching Dragons. It featured 11 bands in its inaugural season. For more information, email Dave Ceasar at dceasar@isd465.org.
- RiverSong Music Festival: This celebration of Minnesota music is Friday and Saturday, July 17-18, at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson. This rain-or-shine outdoor festival features a variety of genres, ranging from bluegrass and country to calipso, rock 'n' roll and American roots. For more information or to volunteer, call the Hutchinson Center for the Arts at 320-587-7278 or visit riversongfestival.org.
PERFORMING ARTS
- Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, isd466.org/domain/32. The venue features local and visiting music and theater performances. Tickets are available online or in person at Dassel-Cokato Community Education or PAC at Dassel-Cokato High School, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. For more information, call Abigail Lang, community education program coordinator, at 320-286-4100 ext. 1022.
- Hutchinson Theatre Company: The community theater group produces three productions a year. This year's schedule features: "Everybody Loves Opal" at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Show dates are March 26-28 and April 2-4; female version Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple." with show dates of July 16-18 and 23-25; and "Judge Jackie: Disorder in the Court," Nov. 5-7 and 12-14, at Crow River Winery. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
- FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato: This community theater group produces four shows per year. In October, the troupe staged "Relationships: A Night of One Acts." In December it was "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." Next up is the comedy "Nunsense" Feb. 27-29, March 1 and March 5-8 at the Dassel History Center. The troupe is performing Shakespeare in the Park for its summer show in July. For more information, visit fungusamongusplayers.org, the troupe's Facebook page or call 612-968-9707.
- Litchfield Community Youth Theatre is staging "Disney's Frozen Jr." with performances April 16-19 at Bernie Aaker Auditorium. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education and Recreation at 320-693-2354.
- Litchfield Community Theatre had not announced its summer show title at press time. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education and Recreation at 320-693-2354 or visit litchfieldcommunitytheatre.com.