With approximately 2,000 employees statewide, it would be understandable for workers at Adara Home Health in Hutchinson to not always feel they were being heard by management. But despite its size, employees say Adara cares for them just as much as a smaller, more intimate company.
“Leadership really strives to provide a positive and encouraging environment,” said Heather Hawkinson, an employee. “They are flexible and really listen to any issues that may arise.”
Colby Tushaus, another employee at Adara, said he likes the “positive and supportive work environment from our field staff all the way up to our CEO.
Adara, which was established in 1989 and is owned by Ken and Judy Figge, is a family-owned, Medicare certified home health agency that provides skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as home health aides and teleheath assistance. Its work enables its clients — from pediatrics to older adults, to remain living safely in their own homes.
The company prides itself on leadership, from its corporate offices down to its local branches, which includes registered nurses, so decisions are not just business-based, but person-centered for both clients and staff.
Adara's mission statement is “Honoring people,” and it does that through the people it serves, as well as its employees.
Bobbie Crocker, who works in customer relations, said Adara has an “Excellent company culture” with “supportive leadership,” noting flexible schedules along with competitive wages and benefits as some of the perks.
“They are flexible and easy to work with,” said Amber Stevens, an Adara employee. “They treat their employees with respect and care.”
Adara is currently looking for people with integrity, compassion and a desire to serve by helping others that need assistance to enjoy their best quality of life. They have positions open nurses, physical, occuational and speech therapists, certified nursing assistants, masters of social work and homemakers.