Saturday, Jan. 28
The Natural Food Co-op, 230 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield, is hosting its Kids Day & Activities 1-3 p.m. For more information, call 320-693-7539.
35th annual Watkins Sportsman's Fishing Contest 1-3 p.m. on Clear Lake, Watkins. For more information, call 320-249-5448.
Abstract Figure Painting class, 1-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Led by Izabella Maher, the class will focus on painting figures in acrylic. Participants will paint an 18-inch by 24-inch canvas. This class is for age 16 or older. For more information or to register for a class, visit www.hutchinsonarts.org; call 320-587-7278, or stop by. The art center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
