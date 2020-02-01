Choosing an adult day program for your loved one is an important decision. Finding the right program can make a positive impact on their well-being, while giving you peace of mind that your loved one is in a safe, supportive and engaging environment, according to the Minnesota Adult Day Services Association.
Adult day services are community-based programs that meet the health, social, recreational and therapeutic needs of older and disabled adults.
The Minnesota Adult Day Services Association, offers tips on selecting an adult day center for your loved one:
- Make an appointment to visit the center(s) to learn more about the programs, activities and services provided.
- Check references. Ask the staff at the center for two or three people who have used their services and would be willing to share their opinions.
- Try it out. Select a day center and give it a try for a few days. Keep in mind that it often takes several visits for a new participant to feel comfortable in a new setting and routine.
ADULT DAY SERVICE PROVIDERS
- Cokato Charitable Trust, 182 Sunset Ave. N.W., Cokato; 320-286-2158; cokatoseniorcare.com/services.
- Lakeview Ranch, 69531 213th St., Darwin; 320-275-4610; lakeviewranch.com.
- Lakeview Ranch, 22851 State Highway 15, Dassel; 320-275-5515; lakeviewranch.com.
- Ecumen of Litchfield, 200 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield; 320-373-6627 EcumenOfLitchfield.org.
- Hilltop Health Care Center, 410 Luella St., Watkins; 320-764-2300; hilltophealthcarecenter.com.