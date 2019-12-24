Choosing an adult day program for your loved one is an important decision. Finding the right program can make a tremendous impact on their well-being, while giving you peace of mind that your loved one is in a safe, supportive and engaging environment, according to the Minnesota Adult Day Services Association.
Adult day services are community-based programs that meet the health, social, recreational and therapeutic needs of elderly and disabled adults.
Adult day services also provide respite and peace of mind for family caregivers.
The Minnesota Adult Day Services Association, offers tips on selecting an adult day center for your loved one:
u Make an appointment to visit the center(s) to learn more about the programs, activities and services provided.
u Check references. Ask the staff at the center for two or three people who have used their services and would be willing to share their opinions.
u Try it out. Select a day center and give it a try for a few days. Keep in mind that it often takes several visits for a new participant to feel comfortable in a new setting and routine.
ADULT DAY SERVICE PROVIDERS
Cokato
Cokato Charitable Trust
182 Sunset Ave. NW, Cokato
320-286-2158 • www.cokatoseniorcare.com/services
Darwin
Lakeview Ranch
69531 213th St., Darwin
320-275-4610 • http://lakeviewranch.com
Dassel
Lakeview Ranch
22851 Minnesota Highway 15, Dassel
320-275-5515 • http://lakeviewranch.com
Litchfield
Ecumen of Litchfield
200 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield
320-373-6627 • www.EcumenOfLitchfield.org
Watkins
Hilltop Health Care Center
410 Luella St., Watkins
320-764-2300 • www.hilltophealthcarecenter.com
-------