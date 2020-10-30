The results of the “2020 Economic Contribution Study of Minnesota Agriculture and Forestry” were released recently by Minnesota AgriGrowth. The study showed that even though the agriculture industry has faced some challenging times in recent years, the agriculture, agri-food, forestry, and related industries still play a significant role in Minnesota’s overall economy, supporting one in every 10 jobs in the state. AgriGrowth collaborated with 25 other ag industry and forestry organizations to authorize the study that was conducted in 2020 by Decision Innovations Solutions, which has conducted similar studies in other states.
Following are some key findings Minnesota Economic Contribution Study regarding the significance of the agriculture, agri-food, forestry, and related industries to Minnesota’s overall economy. The following data is based on 2019 figures in Minnesota:
- $37.1 billion in total value added to Minnesota’s economy; 9.9 percent of the state’s total.
- $11.1 billion from ag processing and related industries.
- $9.9 billion from livestock production.
- $8.7 billion from crop production.
- $7.3 billion from forestry and related industries.
- 388,134 jobs in Minnesota related to these industries; 10.2 percent of the state’s total.
- 126,218 jobs in the livestock industry.
- 109,312 jobs related to ag processing and related industries.
- 84,648 jobs related to crop production.
- 67,956 jobs related to forestry and related industries.
- $105.6 billion in total output (sales) in Minnesota; 15.2 percent of the state’s total.
- $33 billion related livestock production.
- $29.3 billion from ag processing and related industries.
- $26.5 billion related to crop production.
- $16.8 billion from forestry and related industries.
- $21.4 billion in household income added in Minnesota. Generated $7.5 billion in federal taxes (60 percent) and state and local taxes (40 percent).
- Minnesota ranks first in the United states sugar beet and red kidney bean production and in the number of turkeys raised. The state ranks second in market hog inventory and the value of hogs and pigs, as well as in sweetcorn, green pea, and wild rice production. Minnesota is also second in the U.S. in on-farm grain storage capacity. The state ranks third in the production of soybeans, spring wheat, sunflowers, and oats, as well as for the vegetable acres harvested. Minnesota also ranks high in corn, barley, canola, and potato production, as well as for dairy, cattle, and honey production. The state is also high ranking in ethanol production capacity, cheese processing, total cash receipts from farming, and net farm income.
It is interesting to review the current demographics of farm operations in Minnesota, which is based on the 2017 USDA Census of Agriculture. There is a total of 68,822 farms in Minnesota, with nearly 20,000 farms are under 50 acres., nearly 17,000 farms at 260 to 999 acres, 4,182 farms at 1,000 to 1,999 acres, and 2,254 farms at 2,000 acres or larger. The last two groups account for a majority of the farm sales in the state. Based on the Census data, approximately 99 percent of the farms in Minnesota are owned by families and individuals, which includes family-based partnership and corporations. Less than one percent are owned by other corporations.
Ten counties in Minnesota had total output from agriculture, ag industry, and forestry that exceeded $2.5 billion. Many of these counties are larger population counties and regional centers that have a significant amount of ag and forestry processing and manufacturing. The top counties in total ag output were:
- Hennepin: $9.3 billion
- Ramsey: $4.9 billion
- Dakota: $4.3 billion
- Blue Earth: $4.2 billion
- Stearns: $3.8 billion
- Rice: $2.9 billion
- Mower: $2.9 billion
- Nobles: $2.6 billion
- McLeod: $2.5 billion
- Olmsted: $2.5 billion
Forty-nine of Minnesota’s 87 counties receive 31 percent or more of the total economic activity in the county from agriculture, forestry and related industries. The top 10 counties exceeded 77 percent, including several counties in Central and Southern Minnesota. The top 10 counties on a percentage basis included:
- Watonwan County: 87 percent
- Murray County: 87 percent
- Kittson: 84 percent
- Lac Qui Parle County: 83 percent
- Nobles County: 80 percent
- Cottonwood County: 80 percent
- Renville County: 78 percent
- Jackson County: 78 percent
- Sibley County: 77 percent
- Traverse County: 77 percent
Thirty-seven counties in Minnesota have 31 percent or more of the jobs in the county generated by agriculture, forestry, and related industries, including 10 counties that were 47 percent or higher. Murray County topped the list at 63 percent of the jobs, followed by Watonwan County at 60 percent, and both Cottonwood and Renville County at 57 percent, with Sibley County at 50 percent. Once again some of the larger population counties with significant ag processing and industry generated the highest number of jobs. This included Hennepin County with 34,508 jobs, Dakota County with 16,203 jobs, and Stearns County with 16,043 jobs. Kandiyohi County ranked seventh with 10,027 jobs and McLeod County ranked 10th with 8,729 jobs related to the ag industry.
This latest economic study once again verifies the significant importance that Minnesota’s agriculture and forestry industries, along with associated ag processing and manufacturing industries, play in the overall economy of the state. Interestingly, metro counties such as Hennepin, Ramsey and Dakota, as well as regional centers such as Blue Earth and Stearns counties, had billions of dollars and thousands of jobs generated by agriculture and associated industries. In addition, many other Minnesota counties had a fairly high percentage of their total economic activity and jobs in the county related to the ag industry. The complete Ag Industry Economic Study can be accessed at: agrigrowth.org/news
Minnesota’s agriculture industry has shown tremendous resilience in the past few years responding to issues with low profitability in production ag, tariffs and reduced ag exports, struggles in the renewable fuel industry, and of course COVID-19 related issues. There will likely be more challenges ahead; however, the Minnesota agriculture, agri-food, forestry, and related industries have responded to past challenges and appear to be well-positioned to continue to grow and prosper for years to come.