Applications are being accepted for the Minnesota Agricultural and Rural Leadership Class XI, which aims to improve the skills of Minnesota's agriculture and rural leaders.
This is a two-year educational experience involving nine two- and three-day state seminars, a six-day national seminar in Washington, D.C., and a 10- to 14-day international seminar.
Designed to have an immediate impact, sessions mix leadership study, skill-building and location-related subject matter. A majority of each class is made up of agricultural producers and other professionals in rural and agriculture-related organizations.
Applications are accepted through April 24, with up to 30 participants selected. More information is online at marlprogram.org/application. You can also call executive director Olga Reuvekamp at 507-537-6430, or email olga.reuvekamp@mnsu.edu.