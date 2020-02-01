FEDERAL SERVICES
- Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, 7500 Security Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21244; 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227) or 877-486-2048 TTY; cms.gov; medicare.gov; medicaid.gov.
- Social Security Administration, 3800 Veterans Drive, Suite 100, St. Cloud, MN 56303; 800-772-1213 or 800-325-0778 TTY; ssa.gov. The St. Cloud Office serves McLeod and Meeker counties.
MINNESOTA SERVICES
- Minnesota Board on Aging, P.O. Box 64976, St. Paul, MN 55164; 800-882-6262 or 800-627-3529 TTY; mnaging.org.
- Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging serves southwestern counties, including Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker and Renville; 507-387-1256; mnraaa.org.
- Minnesota Department of Human Services, 540 Cedar St., St. Paul, MN 55101; 651-431-2000 or 800-627-3529TTY; mn.gov/dhs.
- Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, State Veterans Service Building, 20 12th St. W., Suite 2, St. Paul, MN 55155; 888-LINKVET (888-546-5838) or 800-627-3529 TTY; mn.gov/mdva.
- Veterans Crisis Line: Call 800-273-8255 then press 1, or send a text message to 838255 for 24/7 support.
- MinnesotaHelp NOW! Call 800-333-2433.
- Senior Linkage Line: Call 866-333-2466 or visit minnesotahelp.info.
- Disability Hub MN: Call 888-546-5838.
- Minnesota Council on Disability, 121 E. Seventh Place, Suite 107, St. Paul, MN 55101; 651-361-7800 or 800-945-8913 Voice/TTY; disability.state.mn.us.
COUNTY SERVICES
MCLEOD COUNTY
- McLeod County Courthouse, 830 11th St. E., Glencoe; 320-864-5551; co.mcleod.mn.us.
- McLeod County Public Health, McLeod Social Service Center, 1805 Ford Ave. N., Suite 200, Glencoe; 320-864-3185; co.mcleod.mn.us.
- McLeod County Social Service Center, McLeod Social Service Center, 1805 Ford Ave. N., Suite 100, Glencoe; 320-864-3144 or 800-247-1756; co.mcleod.mn.us.
- McLeod County Veteran Services, 2381 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe; 320-864-1268; co.mcleod.mn.us.
MEEKER COUNTY
- Meeker Council on Aging, 218 Holcombe Ave. N., Litchfield; 320-693-0194.
- Meeker County Courthouse, 325 Sibley Ave. N., Litchfield; 320-693-5200; co.meeker.mn.us.
- Meeker County Public Health, Meeker County Family Service Center, 114 Holcombe Ave. N., Suite 250, Litchfield; 320-693-5370; co.meeker.mn.us.
- Meeker County Social Services, Meeker County Family Service Center, 114 Holcombe Ave. N., Suite 180, Litchfield; 320-693-5300 or 877-915-5300; co.meeker.mn.us.
- Meeker County Veteran Services, 114 Holcombe Ave. N., Suite 120, Litchfield, MN 55355; 320-693-5445; co.meeker.mn.us.