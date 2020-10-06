There are two- and four-year seats available for candidates this year. Why did you choose to run for a four-year seat?
I chose to run for a four-year seat because I believe it takes some time to learn all the inner workings of an organization. I want to be able to learn all the details of the district and board then apply it to help our schools. Further, I want to be able to see through the projects and plans the School Board enacts. I don’t believe two years is enough time for me to do that.
What do you see as the most important issue for the School Board to get right in the next few years for Hutchinson Public Schools?
The budget is the most important issue for the district. We have seen the effects of budget constraints over the last few years in the way of program reductions. The state is now facing a deficit, which means it’s possible we’ll be facing a reduction in state allocation in the future. First, we need to figure out how to make sure we’re providing the education our families expect, supporting our staff, and being responsible stewards of taxpayers’ dollars. Also, the board should be actively encouraging our legislators to protect our state allocation.
Should Hutchinson Public Schools try to retain as many students as possible who might otherwise seek alternatives such as the Post-Secondary Enrollment Option or online school? If so, what should be done to bolster current offerings?
Yes. Providing opportunities students want should not mean they have to leave our school. As a college dean, I worked with many school districts to offer PSEO and College-in-the-School opportunities at their high school. I have the experience to help the district bring more of these opportunities to our high school. As for online offerings, we should explore the demand within the district. The current situation has made us look at school in new ways, and we can use this as an opportunity to grow if that is what our students and families need.
The Hutchinson School Board recently discussed the possibility of increasing board member compensation from $3,500 a year in order to maintain a healthy pool of candidates. Do you believe the compensation should be increased? Why or why not?
No. There are 10 candidates for three positions, so the district is getting a healthy pool. I did not even know there was a stipend until after I had already filed to run. If anything, the board should consider if any stipend is necessary. Nonprofit boards do not compensate their members, and many people still volunteer. I suspect reducing or eliminating the stipend might not significantly affect the pool of candidates in the future. Candidates run because they are passionate about serving, and I believe that stipend money could be used by the district to better support our students.
Hutchinson Public Schools are moving forward with projects to renovate West Elementary and Park Elementary following a $28.8 million bond referendum in 2019. Do you believe upgrades to these buildings are essential? If so, what are the top priorities? If not, why?
Park Elementary updates are necessary. Updating the windows, plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems is essential. Hopefully, the improvements will have the added benefit of making the facility more efficient and reduce annual operating costs to help provide relief to the overall annual budget. Further, as a parent who has driven his kids in the past, the updates to the drop-off area will improve what has always been a congested and potentially unsafe area. In an open enrollment state, it is important to have facilities that attract families and provide for a learning environment that promotes the best learning possible.