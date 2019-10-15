Albany racked up nearly 400 yards rushing as it cruised past Litchfield 48-14 in a Friday night football game.
The Dragons, 3-4 overall, struggled to find a way to slow down the Albany running game, which piled up 389 yards on 51 carries. The Huskies’ rushing attack was so dominant that quarterback Alex Seiler attempted just two passes, completing one for 8 yards.
Meanwhile, Litchfield found little room to run against Albany, which improved to 7-0 on the season.
Quarterback Ben Alsleben led the Dragons in rushing with 54 yards on 23 carries. No one else had more than three carries as Litchfield finished with 86 yards on the ground.
Litchfield kept it close in the first quarter, but Albany’s size and numbers began to wear down the Dragons defense in the second quarter. Will Mergen busted a 35-yard run for the Huskies’ first score, and added a second touchdown run of 27 yards in the second quarter that moved the margin to 22-0.
Litchfield got on the board late in the third quarter when Alsleben connected with Tyson Michels on a 22-yard pass. By then, the Dragons trailed 36-6.
Alsleben finished the game 13-for-23 for 126 yards, with one interception. Michels led the receivers with six catches for 73 yards, and Bennett Lecher added four caches for 18 yards.
Litchfield’s other score came on an 85-yard kickoff return by sophomore Tanner Kohls.
The Dragons close the regular season at New London-Spicer at 7 p.m. Wednesday.