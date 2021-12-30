Dec. 26, 2021
Alice A. Dobberstein, 98, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral service was Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy Officiating was The Rev. Layton Lemke. Organist was Paul Otte. Congregational hymns were “What a Friend We Have in Jesus”, “I Am But a Stranger Here” and “Our God, Our Help in Ages Past”. Casket bearers were John Holter, Dave Krietlow, Dylan McCormick, Jack Schermerhorn, Robert Albrecht, Carol Leske.
Alice Ann Dobberstein was born on Aug. 22, 1923, in New Auburn. She was the daughter of Henry and Minnie (Kujas) Albrecht. Alice was baptized and confirmed in her faith in the Lutheran Church of Brownton in Brownton. She received her education in Brownton and Biscay.
On July 6, 1948, Alice was united in marriage to Herbert Dobberstein at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, where they became members. Alice taught Sunday School and was a member of the Dorcas Club. Alice and Herb shared 28 years of marriage before the passing of Herb in 1976. This marriage was blessed with two children, Brian and Debra.
Alice was employed at the Hutchinson Dry Cleaner, Jonachek’s Diner, and Kraft Foods. She later went to work at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing in the cafeteria. She retired in 1988 after 26 years of service. Alice was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She was also a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96, Hutchinson 906 VFW US Auxiliary Charles McLaughlin, and Hutchinson Hospital Auxiliary.
After retiring, Alice enjoyed traveling with friends taking bus tours, road trips, and flights to other states. Her most loved trips were with her kids when they went to Florida and South Carolina. Alice took many trips down to Missouri to see her daughter.
She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, and counted cross stitch. She embroidered four baby quilts for her great, great, and great grandsons. She finished her last counted cross stitch in October 2021. Alice loved baseball and was a loyal Twins fan. Her other joys were watching soap operas, doing puzzles, playing cards, and reading books. Alice enjoyed autobiographies and political books and would read up to seven a year.
Her greatest love after Herb, Brian, and Debb, were her precious grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Alice passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, at the age of 98 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Alice is survived by her children, Brian Dobberstein and his friend, Elaine Holmstrom of Ottertail, Debra Dobberstein of Hutchinson; granddaughter Sonja Dobberstein of Alexandria; great-granddaughter, Lanisha (Jake) Schermerhorn of LeHigh Acres, Florida; great-great-grandsons, Cooper and Clyde Schermerhorn of LeHigh Acres, Florida; “bonus” grandson Dylan (Cortney) McCormick of Hutchinson; “bonus” great-grandsons, Charlie and Frankie McCormick of Hutchinson; sister Marie (Howard) Treseder of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sister-in-law Florence Albrecht of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends; as well as her “grand fur babies”, Myley, Little Man, Dutchess, Duke, Bells, Harley, Elly, and her special kitty, Molly.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Minnie Albrecht; husband Herbert Dobberstein; brothers, Fred and Edwin Albrecht; and many other in-laws.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.