Nov. 24, 2019
Alice Reilein, 87, of Sauk Rapids passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, at Wildwood Assisted Living. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. Matthews United Church of Christ in Forest City, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service. Arrangements are made by Johnson-Haglund Funeral Home, Litchfield. Burial to follow at Lake Ripley Cemetery.
Alice Esther (Kuehl) Reilein, daughter of Walter and Laura Kuehl, was born Dec. 20, 1931, in Harvey Township, Meeker County. Alice was baptized Jan. 10, 1932 and confirmed April 2, 1944 at St. Matthews. Alice married Arthur C. Reilein May 21, 1949. They had four daughters, Linda, Sandra, Rhonda and Glenda. Art and Alice made their home in Mound, Watkins and Litchfield. They spent many wonderful years wintering at their home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Art and Alice enjoyed going to auctions and were known for having pristine garage sales. They belonged to Crow River Sams camping club and traveled extensively, including several family vacations throughout their lives. Alice enjoyed spending time with family and friends, bowling, playing cards, needlework and leading activities at Wildwood. She worked for Tonka Toys in several positions, including human resources administrator. After 34 years, she retired and returned to the Litchfield area and her childhood church, St. Matthews. She was involved in many church activities, including Women’s Fellowship and took great pride in her work as kitchen coordinator.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Linda Hansen of Redwood Falls, Sandra Duran of St. Louis Park, Rhonda Gapinski (Marcel) of Foley and Glenda Ridley (Russ) of Foley; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; five great-stepgrandchildren; sisters, Dolores Willette (Wally), Jeanette Byrne and Bonnie Revering; sister-in-law Donna Kuehl; brother-in-law Willard Maahs; and many nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by husband Arthur C. Reilein; parents Laura and Walter Kuehl Sr.; twin great-granddaughters, Angela and Chelsea Arndt; sisters, Ruth Marquardt and Diane Maahs; brother Walter Kuehl Jr.; brother-in-law Julius Marquardt; niece Suzanne Albrecht; and nephews, David Marquardt, Paul Willette, Timothy Byrne and Rob Byrne.
