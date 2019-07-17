RiverSong returned this year and with it new bands.
The two-day music festival featured 13 bands this year, and began on Friday with Annie Fitzgerald opening on the River View Stage. She was followed by Good Morning Bedlam, Corey Medina & Brothers and Friday night’s headliner: the Fabulous Armadillos.
A new kid’s tent was set up this year to give children the opportunity to work on various crafts. A puppet show was performed in the afternoon by Z Puppets Rosenschnoz in the grass next to the tent, and Saturday’s headliner — Fastball — wrapped up the festival taking the Front Porch Stage at 9:30 p.m.
When the last chord was struck at 11:30 p.m., festival goers had an opportunity to extend their evening by heading downtown to Main Street Sports Bar for special live performance by St. George’s Folly.
Event staff said they were surprised at how many people attend that aren’t from the Hutchinson area.
“The thing that surprised me the most is just how many — of the people who attend are not from Hutch,” said RiverSong volunteer, Brenda Sandquist. “You get people from the (Twin) Cities, Willmar and Litchfield.”
– Mitch Abraham