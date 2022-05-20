Hutchinson Legion Post 96 was chartered on Oct. 20, 1920, with Dr. A.J. Thompson, cavalryman and veterinarian, as its first commander. Fast forward 102 years and the post has accomplished another first — Diane Jankowski was sworn in May 18 as its first female commander.
"It's a huge honor first and foremost," Jankowski said. "It's overwhelming because being the commander anywhere would be overwhelming, being the first female commander, well ... . It's also making sure that I bring in the female veterans' perspective. We have a few female members. I would like to have more. I want them to feel welcome to come to a meeting and see if they want to get involved. That would be great."
As commander, Jankowski's area of focus is veteran suicide. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports that there are an average of 20 veteran suicides per day, and suicide among veterans account for about 14% of all suicides in the U.S.
"Tim Burley, (former Legion commander), is very active in this," she said. "I've taken the QPR training (QPR stands for Question, Persuade, Refer Suicide Prevention Training) he brought in. Why are veterans doing it and what can we do to help and hopefully save as many veterans as we can."
In addition to working with veterans with resources and referring them for additional services as needed, Jankowski will preside at Legion meetings and serve on the executive board.
“When you get into an organization, you don't realize until you get into it more, there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes,” she said. “There's a lot more that goes into it.”
Although the American Legion no longer has a building in Hutchinson, it does have an office in the Larson Builders building, 642 Adams St. S.E., across from 3M.
"We don't have office hours, but someone is usually here in the morning," she said. "I want to develop office hours for me. Hopefully we'll have people stop in. We'll have the coffee on and they can come in and relax, let us know if they need anything. Sometimes we have little blockers that stop us. If we can help with that, we can help people be successful."
SERVING OTHERS
Jankowski is a 25-year member of the local American Legion post. She joined because she wanted to continue to serve in a community.
“Hutchinson is a great community to do that,” she said.
In addition to helping veterans, the Legion supports youth activities. Among their recent actions was helping Hutchinson High School student Paisley VonBerge add a flagpole to the softball fields and the Boy Scouts who are adding flag poles to beautify a city park.
"They're not getting the money and contracting it out," Jankowski said. "They're doing it. It shows patriotism. There's a lot of neat things that can happen. We have to be creative on how to make them happen. Girls State and Boys State are two programs that are very important to me because they grow leaders for our community. The kids come back with a whole lot of confidence in their own abilities. They know they can handle things. Oratorical contests are where kids learn how to be better at public speaking, so they can present their ideas — compelling, thoughtful and well-thought out. Scholarships are available for girls and boys. I think Hutch is an area with a lot of educational opportunities. We have Ridgewater. There's a lot for kids to do, aspire to and work toward. Hutchinson has much to offer."
Jankowski was born and raised around Pine City, Minnesota. She served 8 years of active duty in the Air Force. It was during her military service that she met her future husband, Michael, who was also in the Air Force. Following their honorary discharges from the service, they moved to California. It was a job in Cosmos that brought them back to the area.
“My husband didn't want to move to such a small town,” she said. “We look around Hutchinson and he liked Hutchinson. My mom grew up around Litchfield and my grandparents lived in Brownton. We've lived in Hutchinson 29 years.”