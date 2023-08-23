The school board had its regular meeting on Monday, Aug 14, 2023. They discussed numerous topics including the hiring of 21 new teachers and 16 support staff, tenureship for 14 teachers, district policies 100-900, the issuing of bonds to cover district expenses, ICS’s contract for TAP and central office relocation, and the summary of the superintendent’s performance review.
New Teachers
The district hired 21 new teachers. Of the new teachers 20 will be coming in with prior experience, while one is fresh out of college. Additionally, the district has hired 16 new support staff and it is looking to hire more.
- Kelsie Betker - Social Worker, Park Elementary
- Daniel Buker - Math Teacher, Middle School
- Samantha Chan - Special Education Teacher, Park Elementary
- Lyndsey Grand - English Language Teacher, Middle School
- Deborah Janssen - Preschool Teacher, West Elementary
- Michele Jozwick - Special Education Teacher, West Elementary
- Morgan Kingsley - Grade 4 Teacher, Park Elementary
- Joshua Koopmeiners - Music Teacher, Middle School
- Courtney Kramer - Special Education Teacher, Park Elementary
- Johanna Merten - Grade 5 Teacher, Park Elementary
- Kristin Milton - STREAM Teacher, West Elementary
- Michelle Nonnemacher - Science Teacher, Middle School
- Genevieve Paggen - Grade 2 Teacher, Tiger Elementary
- Kelsa Plowman - Kindergarten Teacher, West Elementary
- Ava Raisanen - Art Teacher, Middle School
- Larissa Rohlik - Counselor, Park Elementary
- Meghan Sandberg - Kindergarten Teacher, West Elementary
- Lindsey Simondet - Band Teacher, Middle School
- Taylor Tollefson - Grade 2 Teacher, Tiger Elementary
- Matthew VonBerge - Special Education Teacher, High School
- Kair Wendroth - Music Teacher, Park Elementary
- Andrea Wollan - Special Education Teacher, Middle School
Tenured Teachers
The Board verified the tenureship of 14 teachers across the district. To be tenured means the teachers have been employed in the district for at least three years. Having tenure protects the teachers from being fired without a fair hearing.
- Keri Buker - Counselor, High School
- Arial Elling - Early Childhood Special Education Teacher, West Elementary
- Julia Elliott - Special Education Teacher, West and Tiger Elementary
- Amber Fleck - Grade 1 Teacher, West Elementary
- Tayla Hoffman - Grade 2 Teacher, Tiger Elementary
- Shelby Lofgren - Music Teacher, West Elementary
- Amanda Machemehl - Social Studies Teacher, High School
- Amanda Mesenbring - Art Teacher, West Elementary
- Amy Parsons - English Teacher, High School
- Rebecca Pauly - Special Education and Work Experience Coordinator, TAP
- Molly Reese - Grade 2 Teacher, Tiger Elementary
- Tanner Schraw - Social Studies Teacher, Middle School
- Hannah Starke - Grade 2 Teacher, Tiger Elementary
“We’re really grateful to these teachers for not only choosing Hutchinson, but for sticking it through,” Chairman Tiffany Barnard said.
Policy Review
The Board reviewed and adjusted district policies. 100-300 policies mostly had language changes according to Director Garrett Luthens, who was one of the people delegated to oversee policy reviews. The 400-900 policies had more changes with many of them also being language adjustments. A full list of changes can be found on the district website https://www.isd423.org/district/district-office/policy/. None of the directors were opposed to the changes.
Bonds
The Board approved their resolution of intent to issue general obligation school building, facilities maintenance, and capital facilities bonds. The total sum of the bonds will not exceed $3,815,000. These bonds would help cover the costs of acquiring and improving school sites and facilities, facilities and site maintenance projects and capital projects. The following directors voted in favor of the motion: Tiffany Barnard, Garrett Luthens, Erin Knudtson, Michael Massmann, Danny Olmstead, and Sara Pollmann.
ICS Contract
For the 2023-2024 school year ICS, a construction company, will be handling the TAP and Central Offices Relocation Project. The plan is to move the TAP program (transition assistance program) into the central offices and move the offices to a renovated space within the middle school. During the meeting Justin TenEyck, director of buildings and grounds, briefly presented the contract to the board and answered questions.
TenEyck said ICS was chosen due to having a good working relationship with the school, and because they could take on the small project quickly. He assured the council that no one would be displaced during the school year as most of that time would be spent doing bids and gathering equipment. A majority of the construction work will be done over the summer of 2024 and part of fall 2024. No one opposed its motion.
Superintendent Review
During their meeting on July 10 the board had a closed session performance review of Superintendent Dan Deitte. During the August 14 session, the board gave a summary of what was discussed.
“It was a semi-annual performance evaluation and this was done in a closed session so that we could have a very open and honest conversation with him and then it is our duty to report back to the public what the summary was,” Barnard said. “So, the Board found Mr. Deitte to exceed expectations in overall leadership, communication, visibility, relationship building and moving the district in a positive direction. We would like to thank Mr. Deitte for the amount of time he has spent learning about our community and listening to many staff and stakeholders. The board and staff are impressed with Mr. Deitte’s commitment to the schools and doing what he said he would do. We look forward to the new year ahead.”