Boat control and anchoring has become automatic with a little help from GPS technology. The anchor can be controlled from a wireless remote, a Humminbird fish finder, smart phone, trolling motor and from the unit itself.
That does not mean the anchor has become an endangered species or outdated. It is still essential, one of the many items you want to put in your boat this spring. You still need to figure out which style and weight, depending on type of boat and usage.
“The big thing about anchors is most people just look at how heavy it is, but it is more about the style that is most important,” said Andy Hedin, parts and service manager at B&B Sports & RV in Hutchinson.
Hedin says if you are on sandy bottom you are going to look at a different anchor than if you’re on a real rocky bottom. The style and shape of it will determine how it will hold. If it has a lot of fingers it will grab into a rocky bottom. If it is round like a mushroom it will scoop into the sand and mud better.
Then there is the weight of your boat. If it is a windy day, you will need a heavier anchor no matter what shape it is. Most small boat anchors run between six and 30 pounds. For pontoons Hedin suggests putting anchors on opposite corners to avoid swinging around.
The length and strength of the rope is important, too. You want the proper ratio of length of rope to depth of water you are in.
“If the anchor is right underneath you it does not have the strength to hold you,” noted Hedin. “It will bounce off the bottom as you go along. You need enough rope let out to get a good right angle so the anchor can dig in and work right.”
Hedin said that almost every summer he hears about how the anchor was thrown in the water without being tied to the boat. He added, “I can guarantee there are a lot of anchors at the bottom of local lakes. It is good for us people who sell anchors.”
Cost of anchor rope can vary greatly depending on the material and how many strands are in the braiding. Hedin recommended getting a rope that is in the middle of the price range. His best seller is a strong UV protected 3/8-inch nylon rope in a 50-foot roll.
Once an anchor is in the water and stuck in the mud, it has to be pulled out and returned to the deck. Since it will come back with sediment off the bottom, Hedin suggested putting it on a rubber floor mat or in a plastic bucket.
“Nowadays, we mainly sell electric cranks,” said Hedin about pulling up the anchors. “Minn Kota has a line of electric anchor winches called the Deck Hand that bolts on to the deck. One is a 25-pound capacity, another is 40 pound and there is one for the pontoon.”
Anchors are becoming less common when fishing, believed Hedin. Anchors are built into the trolling motors and powered by GPS. You just push the anchor button on the remote and no matter what the wind and water are doing the boat will be held to the same spot.
“I don’t use an anchor when fishing, but we use one every year to go out on the river and watch the fireworks,” said Hedin. “There are still plenty of reasons to have an anchor in your boat. If you have an emergency you need to stay where you are and (it will) keep you from being pushed into shore.”