There are two- and four-year seats available for candidates this year. Why did you choose to run for a two-year seat?
I decided to run as a candidate for the school because my children's education is very important to me, and I wanted the opportunity to get involved with the community I have lived in for a large majority of my life. I chose to run for a two-year seat because I want to make sure this commitment is a good fit for not only my family, but also the community. I want to be sure I am able to meet the needs of our district before committing to a four-year term.
What do you see as the most important issue for the School Board to get right in the next few years for Hutchinson Public Schools?
Currently, the School Board needs to focus on making sure everything runs smoothly and on budget with the renovations coming to West Elementary and Park Elementary. In the coming years, we will need to continue to evaluate what needs have not yet been addressed with building the new high school and renovating our elementary schools, or what unexpected issues have resulted from these new buildings. I believe it is important for the school board to regularly be asking the people of their district what they feel needs improvement, or recommendations they may have to address any concerns of this community.
Should Hutchinson Public Schools try to retain as many students as possible who might otherwise seek alternatives such as the Post-Secondary Enrollment Option or online school? If so, what should be done to bolster current offerings?
We all want our children to have the best education possible, to be set up for a successful future. Ultimately, families need to choose an option that works best for their child and their situation. I was enrolled in Post-Secondary Education my junior and senior year at HHS, which made it possible for me to earn my bachelor’s in three years and saved me thousands of dollars in tuition at a university. If our students are excelling enough to be eligible for college courses, then we should be supporting an option that is helping our youth accumulate less college debt.
The Hutchinson School Board recently discussed the possibility of increasing board member compensation from $3,500 a year in order to maintain a healthy pool of candidates. Do you believe the compensation should be increased? Why or why not?
I don’t think anyone who runs for the school board is doing so for the money, nor do most of the current candidates know what all goes into this commitment. We put our name on the ballot because we care about our children, teachers, and the families of this district. We want to make a positive impact or change and be involved in our community. The compensation for this role should be left to those who have experience on the board and its close affiliates. The compensation for this position does not impact my decision to run for this seat.
Hutchinson Public Schools are moving forward with projects to renovate West Elementary and Park Elementary following a $28.8 million bond referendum in 2019. Do you believe upgrades to these buildings are essential? If so, what are the top priorities? If not, why?
Based on the voting results, the community has decided the upgrades to West and Park are essential. If we want to continue to grow as a community, then we need to stay competitive with what we have to offer. These renovations will not only keep our district competitive with other districts who are building new facilities, but also shows any prospective residents that our community is invested in our youth and their education. At this point, I think it’s important to keep the budget a priority, not cutting out anything we need but also not spending unnecessary public dollars.
Read responses from Melissa Kohls
Read responses from Tammy Rolf
Read responses from Erin Knudtson