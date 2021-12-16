Dec. 12, 2021
Anna Emma Ulrich, 96, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial Service was Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. JJ Morgan. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Eulogies by Anna Gsanger and Thomas C. Ulrich. Congregational hymns were "Lord Of The Dance" and "I'll Fly Away." Urn bearer was Thomas M. Ulrich.
Anna Ulrich was born Jan. 27, 1925, in Helen Township on a farm north of Plato. She was the ninth child born to Henry Sr. and Dorothea (Ritter) Schmidt. Her parents, Volga Germans, immigrated to the United States from Krasnojahr, Russia, in 1912. She was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Helen Township, and was confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, by The Rev. Alfred Streafort.
Anna grew up in the Glencoe area, attending elementary school at District 8 and also First Evangelical Lutheran School in Glencoe. She graduated from Glencoe High School in 1943.
Following graduation, Anna worked as a bookkeeper for Wilson & Co. in Glencoe and also for the ASCS Program. She married Donn Ulrich Sept. 17, 1949. They had four children, Pam, Carol, Tom and Tim, and lived on the family farm, which was homesteaded in 1856, all their married lives. Anna continued living there after her husband, Donn, passed away in 1996. She then moved to Hutchinson in October 2001.
Anna loved to garden, play cards and travel. She was also a very active volunteer and one who liked to be busy.
Blessed be her memory.
Anna is survived by her sons, Thomas Ulrich and his wife, Karlene, of Hutchinson, and Timothy Ulrich of Hutchinson; daughter Pamela Buckingham and her husband, William, of Carver; grandchildren, Anna, Greg and Evan Buckingham, Thomas, Ashley and Katherine Ulrich, and Carlie, Claire and Connor Ulrich; 11 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Sr. and Dorothea Schmidt; husband Donn Ulrich; daughter Carol Haukos; brothers, Henry Schmidt and his wife, Lorna, Fred Schmidt and his wife, Verna, Carl Schmidt and his wife, Edna, Herman Schmidt, Walter Schmidt and his wife, Verona, John Schmidt, and Victor Schmidt; sisters, Emily Bergmann and her husband, Earl, Dorothy Vollmer and her husband, Ernest, Martha Stoeckmann and her husband, Ernie, and Elsie Schmidt (in infancy).
