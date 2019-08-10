After 41 years, Annandale's Scott Picken departed the Annandale Fire Department this year.
He was 24-years-old when he joined in 1978 with three older brothers already in the service.
"That's what got me interested," he said.
But Picken had to wait for someone to retire to join as the fire department was at its capacity of 35. Today there are 25 Annandale firefighters with the limt still at 35.
"It's harder to recruit," he said. "Young men and women today are not as tied down to the community. They are more tied down to their work."
— Annandale Advocate