Tell us about yourself
I am proud to be the sixth generation of my Kadlec family born, raised and living on our family farm that we established in Hale Township in 1866, just west of Swan Lake. I am a graduate of Silver Lake High School, University of St. Thomas and University of Minnesota, with mathematics and industrial engineering/operations research degrees. I co-founded and manage a multi-national engineering/IT company that helps public works departments maximize return on investment (budget, labor, equipment) to deliver a higher level of service. My lovely wife Marata and I have three sons, Theo (16), Anton (14) and Nik (9).
Why are you running for County Commissioner District 1?
After working and living in St. Paul for 30 years, we moved back home to McLeod County about five years ago to be in a better position to help my aging parents (Jerome and Judy). I forgot how much I missed being a part of my hometown community and I realized what a debt of gratitude I owe to greater McLeod County. McLeod County is a great place to live, and I want to do my part as county commissioner to make it an even better place for my fellow citizens, and the generations that will follow.
In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing the McLeod County Board today?
Potentially the biggest issue to face the board is to address how the county will respond with its available resources when the COVID-19 pandemic finally reaches McLeod County, relative to when a safe and viable vaccine becomes available. Public opinion is split on how to handle the issue, but we will need to be creative in finding the solutions that will help us to balance our lives with our livelihoods. My technical background in data analytics (interpreting data to find trends and answer questions) will help inform my decision-making and work on the board if I am elected.
Over the past four years, the McLeod County Board has made efficiency in the county government one of its primary goals. Do you agree with this goal? Are there any changes you want to see to make the government more efficient?
Yes. Although efficiency improvements require change, which can be hard, it is important for the board to work with the county administrator to set broad fiscal/performance goals for the cost-effective delivery of government services, but I don’t believe in micro-managing staff in the details of their work. Over the years, I have worked with my Minnesota county clients to successfully support a "balanced scorecard" approach to strategically improve their performance and customer satisfaction, by tracking both financial- and non-financial measures, over time. This is a more holistic approach to making government more effective and accountable, if not more efficient.
If elected, how would you gather input from constituents, and how would that input play a role in your decision-making on the County Board?
As a candidate for commissioner, I have already been receiving input from constituents, including farmers (who have stopped by my place to discuss issues such as the fairness of county tax policies), and those who have sent messages through my website (KadlecForMcleod.com) and Facebook (KadlecForMcLeod). In each of the past 30 years, I have led town hall-type client meetings, presenting proposed solutions to address complicated problems, and have learned how to actively listen to people, to harness their feedback, and to produce even better solutions. I will bring this experience to my work and decisions I make on the board.
What should the role of the McLeod County government be in growing its tax base?
We are fortunate to have a strong manufacturing and agricultural base, well-educated workforce, good schools, and livable communities. We need to build on these strengths to attract those with an entrepreneurial spirit, who want to start/expand their business here, to live in this great community. We can grow our tax base by attracting new businesses and investments. To do this, McLeod County needs to deliver a robust transportation system within the county and to/from the Twin Cities, namely by supporting the U.S. Highway 212 expansion plan and promoting the development of better internet connectivity infrastructure and access for our citizens.
What do you believe the McLeod County Board should pay more attention to?
With the recent downturn in the economy, we have an increasing number of citizens who are struggling to make ends meet. More than ever, we need to pay more attention to the demands on Health and Human Services, as well as Public Safety. We aren’t the first generation of McLeod County citizens to face such challenges, and we most certainly won’t be the last. We have far more in common with each other than what makes us different, and together we can make McLeod County an even better place to work, live and thrive — for our generation and the next.