Come meet two children’s book authors and Glencoe natives, Rhonda Buerkle and Luke Walford, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Winsted Arts Council building in downtown Winsted.
This fun and free event will be geared toward children and adults.
With the help of visual aids, Buerkle and Walford will present the process of how and why they write children’s books. They will also read excerpts from their stories, sign copies, and chat with book lovers.
"Woofy Toofy," "Woofy’s Big Adventur", and" Woofy at the Farm" are among the books Buerkle has written. Buerkle is also a professional grant writer and former director of McLeod Alliance.
Walford has penned "Ollie’s Snowy Day" and "Pickles, Pickles Everywhere." An Air Force veteran, Walford is the owner of Sublime Lawn and Gardens in Chaska and has volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sister for a decade.
The Winsted Arts Council is hosting the event.