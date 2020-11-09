Nov. 4, 2020
Arleen F. Radke, 85, of Brownton passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe. Funeral Services were Monday, Nov. 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. R. Allan Reed officiated. Organist was Karen Buckentin. Congregational hymns were “Old Rugged Cross,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.” Casket bearers were Jason Brinkman, Kevin Lindeman, Perry Schroeder, Mike Mickolichek, John Mickolichek and Luke Radke.
Arleen Frances Radke was born March 16, 1935, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of Henry and Frances (Gehlen) Schroeder. Arleen was baptized as an infant on March 24, 1935, had first communion on May 23, 1943, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on Oct. 27, 1946, all at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Glencoe. She was a graduate of the Glencoe High School Class of 1953.
On Feb. 14, 1963, Arleen was united in marriage to Marlan “Sharky” Radke in Chaska. Their marriage was blessed with two sons, Douglas and Mark. They made their home farming in Penn Township, McLeod County. Arleen and Sharky were blessed with 40 years of marriage together until Sharky passed away March 8, 2003.
Arleen was first employed at the Glencoe Oil Company. She then began working at the McLeod County Assessor’s Office in Glencoe as a data specialist for over 40 years until retiring in 2001. Arleen was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. She was also a member of the United States Bowling Congress.
Arleen enjoyed bowling, playing cards and playing bean bags. She also enjoyed flower gardening, camping on Lake Melissa and watching sports. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
When Arleen needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe, on Nov. 10, 2015.
Blessed be her memory.
Arleen is survived by her sons, Douglas (Judith) Radke of Brownton and Mark (Angie) Radke of Brownton; grandchildren, Ashley Radke, Alyssa Radke, Abigail Radke, Luke Radke and Addison Radke; sisters, Betty Schroeder of Glencoe, Jeanette Neubarth of Brownton, Geraldine Mickolichek of Silver Lake, and Caroline (Wally) Reckdahl of Gaylord; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Schroeder of Norwood Young America and Gwen Radke of Hutchinson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arleen was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Frances Schroeder; husband Sharky Radke; brother Edmund Schroeder; brothers-in-law, Virgil Neubarth, David Mickolichek and Darrel Radke; and parents-in-law, Walter and Edna Radke.
