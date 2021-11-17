Nov. 3, 2021
Arthur “Butch” W. Kroeger, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Celebration of Life was Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was The Rev. JJ Morgan and The Rev. Paul Baker. Pianist was Bev Wangerin. Soloist was Randy Koppen, who sang, “The Lord’s Prayer” and “Precious Lord, Take My Hand”. Urn bearers were Doug and Susie Overvold. Military Honors were by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Arthur “Butch” William Kroeger was born on Feb. 17, 1938, in Glencoe. He was the son of Arthur Adam and Emma (Hagen) Kroeger. Butch was baptized as an infant on May 29, 1938, in Glencoe and later confirmed in his faith as a youth on Apr. 6, 1952, at Church of Peace in Glencoe. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1955. Butch furthered his education for one year at sales school in Minneapolis.
Butch entered active military service in the United States Air Force on Sept. 12, 1955, in Minneapolis and served his country during Peacetime for two years in Portland, Oregon, as well as two years in Germany. He received an Honorable Discharge on Aug. 17, 1959, at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, and achieved the rank of Airman Second Class.
On July 11, 1964, Butch was united in marriage to Luanne Dummer in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with one daughter, Susie. Butch and Luanne resided in rural Hutchinson for 49 years and moved to town in 2015. They shared 57 years of marriage.
Butch was employed at 3M, Gehl & Dual Farm Sales, Daniels & McKimm Trucking, and a hobby farmer in Hutchinson Township. He was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church Board and Trustee, and American Legion Post 96.
He enjoyed spectator sports, PBR rodeos, traveling, engaging in the stock market, purple martin birds, airplanes, and most of all driving his big 18-wheeler. Butch especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Butch passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 83 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Butch is survived by his wife Luanne Kroeger of Hutchinson; daughter Susie (Doug) Overvold, of Minnetrista, Lake Minnetonka; siblings, Gloria Ruzicka of Hutchinson, Gary Kroeger of New Hope; nieces, Betsy (Brian) Stubson, of Litchfield, Kristin Kroeger and her significant other, Andre, of Plymouth; nephew, Kyle (Alex) Kroeger, of Minneapolis; many other relatives and friends.
Butch is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Emma Kroeger; brother-in-law, David Ruzicka; mother and father-in-law, Walter and Lorraine Dummer; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.