What's new this year? What do you want people to know?
Balloon Animals for kiddos: Saturday 11am-2pm
Excited to have an online program via QR code, easier for people to read and access, less waste and litter
There will be some new signage and wayfinding this year
What sets the Hutchinson Arts & Crafts Festival apart from other similar events?
Being right down town in Library Square, and on a Main State Highway. It comes with its own set of challenges, but is iconic to downtown
The level of community involvement to make this event happen- it is not just the chamber staff and board- it’s the entire community from the city, to the police, to park and rec, to volunteers, to businesses…. It is a unique collaboration.
How are vendors selected? Are you looking for a specific mix? Is the show juried? If so, who are the jurors?
Vendors are selected through a process which allows us to vet those who have selling potential & desirable products. For those who have been in the festival before, we look at on-site jury notes from previous years and we take into account those who follow the rules of sale and behavior in the past. There are vendors who are not invited back because our rule here is to ‘be kind and honest.’
We do not disclose jurors’ names or identities 😊
Tell me about the planning that goes into the annual Arts & Crafts Festival. Is there a committee? If so, who is on it? When do you start meeting? What's all involved to make this event happen?
This is a 12 month process. Once we get passed the event, we start again in October for the next year. What worked well, what didn’t, what needs to be adjusted. We take a lot of notes during the actual show. We give vendors the opportunity to share ideas, and comment on the show from their perspective as well. Our application goes live by January 1- so we have a pretty quick turn around for the application to be ready. Since we are of course managing other programs, services and events, we do a lot of juggling to make it happen in time. Staff does a lot of the work in the background before a committee is brought in to help with details and ideation.
Once vendors start applying, we are printing, saving, requesting more info, managing a large spreadsheet of information, and fielding phone calls. Our lull is April through June and then vendor applications really pick up from there. We’ll get calls right up until Tuesday of the event week. Yes, we really do! This is why we don’t publish the vendor map before vendor check-in…. too many moving parts right up until the end and we try to have the most accurate information possible for the public.
THEN- we recruit volunteers. We used to have 70 about 10-12 years ago. Volunteers are so much harder to engage now, so we run with about 40.
4. How many people typically attend? Any idea? We have estimated about 12,000 people attend. In 2019 we had an amazing group of volunteers who counted people coming in from the four corners. Those numbers added up to 12,000 as well. Last year, I would guess we had more.
5. Did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the festival? Has it had a lasting effect? If so, what?
Interesting, we lost and gained vendors due to covid. we had many that went to online sales and found they did very well, and honestly didn’t need the inventory they need for a festival season. Others were gained as they may have lost a job or needed a hobby during the shut downs.. and they ended up with a side hustle.
6. Why do you think the festival has lasted 43 years? 48 actually 😊 over the years it has adjusted its sails…. Vendor numbers have gone up and down, food has been added, entertainment was added a few years ago on the Ambassador side for Taste of Hutchinson. WE hear stories about sisters’ weekends, and friend reunions just for this weekend. We’ve also had a number of businesses have their own events the same weekend. It goes back to being an ICONIC event.
7. What are your favorite memories of the Arts & Crafts Festival?
Two things: I have some pieces of jewelry from past vendors that I am very sentimental about. I typically wear them throughout the year and during arts & crafts…. For me personally it’s about the ‘ah-ha” moment I see something I must have. I have a bracelet I treasure, it tells my own life story. I was able to add my daughter in law before the vendor retired. We both cried his last day with us.
I love having built relationships with vendors over the years- there are some that instantly get and give hugs. I’m a hugger. I may have my share of challenging vendor stories over the years, but this group is really good to work with and appreciate the effort we put into having a good vendor experience.