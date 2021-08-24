When it comes to working at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake, a theme stands out from the testimonials submitted by its employees — family.
“Working here, it’s not just a job, you become part of the family with the most caring people (including management),” said Hope Lene, a past employee. “Coworkers and residents are all one big family.”
Mona Ewald, another employee, called it “A family-owned business that feels like family to all the staff and residents as well.”
Linda Medina, a resident coordinator, said the owners value their employees’ input. “Management will listen to ideas and ask our opinions,” she said.
For more than 35 years, Cedar Crest Estate has provided all levels of assisted living to adults age 65 or older in need of assistance with acts of daily living, including memory care. It works to accommodate each resident in their personal living space with trained care teams consisting of certified nursing aides, home health aides, trained medication aides, and licensed nurses.
A registered nurse is in the building or on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week to care for residents with various physical and behavioral needs, and the assistance provided can be minimal or up to total care dependencies.
While the workers at Cedar Crest focus on providing compassionate care for the residents, owners Damon Ewald, Dede Fischer, Tara Labraaten and Tanya Ewald make sure their employees are cared for as well. They do so by making their employees feel rewarded and letting them know the difference they make in the lives of Cedar Crest residents. And their employees have noticed.
“The owners are great to work with and the residents are fun and friendly,” said Jeff Ufkes, a kitchen manager.
“They treat you life family,” said Polly Kerkvliet, an activities director. “Always looking out for us and going the extra mile to let us know how much we are appreciated.”
Although it currently has a staff of 46 employees, Cedar Crest has openings for dietary aides/cooks, nursing aides and certified nursing aides, and trained medication aides. The employers are looking for candidates who are compassionate, dependable, honest and caring people who want to make a positive impact on others.