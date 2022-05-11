Tyler Jansky
Parents: Krissy and Ryan Jansky
Sports participated in: Hockey, football, golf and trapshooting.
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? It means a lot to me. It shows that working through the tough times during sports and not giving up was the right choice.
Personal athletic highlight: My personal athletic highlight would be making it to day 2 sections for golf. Or would be winning the section championship in football.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? I’ve learned when times get tough either because of weather or injuries to not give up and push through the thick and the thin.
Who’s the teammate you most admire? Why? The teammate I most admire would be Dom (Dietel). He showed not only me but also teammates that when life gives you struggles you push through and better yourself.
Any athletic plans after high school? I am not participating in any sports after high school.