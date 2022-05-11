Parents: Adam and Candace Boerema
Sports participated in: Girls Swim and Dive, Girls Basketball, and Girls Track and Field
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year? Being nominated for Athlete of the Year and Scholar-Athlete means a lot to me because it gives me the opportunity to potentially represent my class as a Dragon. Even from a young age, I have loved being a Dragon. One of my favorite things to do was watch the "big kids" play sports and dream of being one of them. Now that I am one of the "big kids," I am honored to represent my class as a nominee for Athlete of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year. I have loved forming relationships with my coaches and teammates and being nominated for these awards reflects the positive influences they have had on my life.
Personal athletic highlight: My personal athletic highlight occurred during a playoff basketball game against Morris this past winter. Although we had beaten Morris earlier in the season, they held a lead over us for most of the game by a margin of roughly 3 or 4 points. I played exceptionally well, scoring a career-high of 20 points and tallying 10 rebounds. My favorite part, however, was the supportiveness of my teammates, family, friends, and community members after the game.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
-My participation in multiple sports at Litchfield has taught me teamwork and perseverance. From learning to work with new teammates after being asked to start in basketball to assisting two new head coaches as a captain in swimming and basketball, sports have shown me how to work with many types of personalities and helped me find some of my best friends. My experiences in sports have also shown me how to motivate myself to achieve my goals, whether those goals be to play varsity, drop five seconds in the pool, or get an A on my math test.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
-I have had the privilege of participating in sports with a ton of great teammates, but the teammates I most admire are the girls on my basketball team this year. We grew a lot as a team, learned how to overcome challenges on the court and off, and had a blast all season long. The Dragon I most admire is my brother, Owen; he has always shown me how to work hard and stay humble.
Any athletic plans after high school?
In college, I plan to play basketball at the University of Northwestern, St. Paul.