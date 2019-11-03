Unit President Renee Clabo and past Third District President Betty Schlueter, members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96, attended the 87th annual Fall Conference Oct. 25-26 in Mahnomen, Minnesota.
The event was hosted by the Bagley American Legion Family Post 16. The Auxiliary Conference took place at the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen.
State President Mary Hendrickson led the event. Her president's projects this year are collecting funds to purchase two used golf cars for Veterans on the Lake and a large portable screen and television projector for the great room at the Silver Bay Veterans Home.
Any excess funds will go towards PTSD programs in Minnesota, including the Journeys program at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.
Department Poppy Contest winners from Unit 96 were: Judy Bryant, third place, poppy centerpiece; and Betty Schlueter, people's choice, "Celebrating 100 years — It's Tea Time!"